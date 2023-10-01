زندگی شهری

ماه برداشت خیره کننده آسمان را روشن می کند

Byمامفو برشا

اکتبر 1، 2023
The Harvest Moon of September graced the skies on Friday morning, captivating skywatchers with its breathtaking brilliance. As the last supermoon of the year, it reached its peak brightness at 5:58 a.m. ET on September 29. However, its luminosity continued to illuminate the night sky well into Saturday morning, as confirmed by NASA.

The Harvest Moon holds significant value for farmers, especially in the days before electricity. Its arrival provided them with extra time to gather their crops before the threat of the first frost. The full moon’s radiant glow served as a beacon of hope and assistance, allowing farmers to seize the opportunity and ensure the successful harvest of their crops.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon is nearer to Earth than usual, resulting in a larger and brighter appearance in the night sky. The distance between the moon and Earth fluctuates due to the elliptical shape of the moon’s orbit. When the moon reaches its closest point to Earth, known as its perigee, it is referred to as a supermoon.

While the exact definition may vary among astronomers, many consider a supermoon to be a full moon that is within 90% of its perigee. This proximity between the moon and Earth enhances the moon’s visual impact, captivating observers with its magnificence.

The Harvest Moon of September 2023 serves as a reminder of the incredible beauty that the celestial world can offer. Its radiant presence not only captivates skywatchers but also demonstrates the wonders of nature and the interconnectedness between our lives and the cosmos.

منابع:
- ناسا

