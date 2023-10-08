زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

تلسکوپ فضایی جیمز وب کهکشان های عظیم را از طلوع کیهان کشف می کند

Byمامفو برشا

اکتبر 8، 2023
تلسکوپ فضایی جیمز وب کهکشان های عظیم را از طلوع کیهان کشف می کند

The James Webb Space Telescope has made a groundbreaking discovery by spotting distant galaxies that are larger, more massive, and brighter than expected to exist within the first billion years after the Big Bang. This has led scientists to question conventional theories of cosmology and has even raised the possibility that the universe may be twice as old as previously estimated.

A team of scientists has used sophisticated simulations to explain this discrepancy. They propose that furious and irregular star formation in the early universe could have caused galaxies to form and evolve more rapidly than nearby galaxies today. The simulations indicate that even less massive galaxies can appear luminous, thanks to rapid and irregular starburst activity or star formation. The energetic nature of protostars and newborn stars contributes to the brightness of these galaxies.

The findings, published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, suggest that galaxies formed at cosmic dawn can achieve the desired brightness within the limited time that has elapsed since the Big Bang. This period, known as the cosmic dawn, marks the emergence of light in the universe as the first stars and galaxies were formed.

This discovery challenges our understanding of galaxy formation and evolution, highlighting the complex and dynamic nature of the early universe. The James Webb Space Telescope continues to push the boundaries of our knowledge and provides valuable insights into the distant cosmos.

منابع:
– The James Webb Space Telescope has turned its gaze towards the distant universe… (source article)
– Study reveals galaxies behaved differently in infancy of universe
– James Webb Space Telescope image of Orion Nebula released on ESASky

By مامفو برشا

پست مرتبط

علم

حلقه های درختان باستانی طوفان خورشیدی فاجعه بار را نشان می دهد

اکتبر 9، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

ایلان ماسک در نظر دارد سه تا چهار سال دیگر به مریخ فرود آید و به موفقیت پرتاب سفینه فضایی ابراز خوش بینی کرد.

اکتبر 9، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

به یاد جان فینرتی: نگاهی اجمالی به دنیای در حال تغییر گاردا سیوچانا

اکتبر 9، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

حلقه های درختان باستانی طوفان خورشیدی فاجعه بار را نشان می دهد

اکتبر 9، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

ایلان ماسک در نظر دارد سه تا چهار سال دیگر به مریخ فرود آید و به موفقیت پرتاب سفینه فضایی ابراز خوش بینی کرد.

اکتبر 9، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

به یاد جان فینرتی: نگاهی اجمالی به دنیای در حال تغییر گاردا سیوچانا

اکتبر 9، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

ردپای فسیل شده انسان در نیومکزیکو می تواند قدیمی ترین شواهد وجود انسان در قاره آمریکا باشد

اکتبر 9، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات