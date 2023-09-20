The Future of Space Exploration: A Conversation with NASA’s Eric Ianson

In an upcoming lecture titled “Planets and asteroids and moons… oh my!”, Eric Ianson, Deputy Director of the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters, will discuss NASA’s latest and most exciting endeavors in space exploration. This includes the collection of samples from the surface of Mars, a demonstration of planetary defense by intentionally crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and the exploration of Jupiter’s moon Europa and its ice-covered ocean.

The milestones that young people can expect to witness in their lifetimes in the field of space exploration are difficult to predict, as technology rapidly evolves and interests change. However, there are certain trends that can be identified. The return of humans to the Moon and the eventual landing of astronauts on Mars are on the horizon. Robotic missions to various planets, moons, and small bodies in the solar system will continue, with a focus on destinations like Jupiter’s moon Europa, Saturn’s moon Titan, and Uranus. There will also be advancements in identifying habitable worlds outside of our solar system.

NASA’s role in achieving the next big space breakthroughs is vital, even as private companies like SpaceX play an increasingly important role in space travel. While private companies have a business motivation, NASA is funded to achieve specific science, exploration, or technology objectives. Collaborations with industry are common, but there are instances where NASA develops specialized instruments or spacecraft in-house, such as the Mars rovers and the Europa Clipper spacecraft.

The recent achievement of India’s space program landing on the moon’s south pole is commendable. NASA values international collaboration and recognizes the importance of sharing mission data for the benefit of scientific discovery. They encourage their international colleagues to do the same, promoting the peaceful exploration of space.

When asked about his favorite movie or TV show about space or space exploration, Eric Ianson mentioned several favorites, including “Apollo 13,” “The Martian,” and “The Empire Strikes Back.” However, he ultimately chose “The Right Stuff” as his top pick. The film depicts the story of the original Mercury Seven astronauts and captures the imagination and challenges of space travel during a time when it was transitioning from science fiction to reality.

Eric Ianson’s Wilder Penfield Lecture is scheduled for November 13th at 4 p.m. in The Neuro’s Jeanne Timmins Amphitheatre.

تعریف:

NASA – National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the United States’ civilian space agency responsible for the nation’s space exploration and research.

Mars Exploration Program – A NASA program focused on the exploration of Mars, including the study of the planet’s climate, geology, and potential for supporting life.

Radioisotope Power Systems Program – A NASA program that develops and maintains the use of radioisotope power systems, which provide electricity for deep space missions using the heat generated from the decay of radioactive isotopes.

Planetary defense – The study and development of methods to protect Earth from potential impact events by asteroids or comets.

Europa – One of Jupiter’s moons that is believed to have a subsurface ocean of liquid water beneath its icy crust.

Commercial lunar payload services – A program that aims to deliver science and technology missions to the Moon through partnerships with commercial companies.

Perseverance Rover – A NASA mission to Mars that aims to explore the planet’s habitability, seek signs of ancient life, and collect samples for potential return to Earth.

James Webb Space Telescope – An upcoming space telescope set to launch in 2021, designed to be the most powerful space telescope ever built.

Artemis Program – A NASA program aiming to land “the first woman and the next man” on the Moon by 2024.

منبع: هیچ نشانی اینترنتی ارائه نشده است.