آیا ژئومهندسی خورشیدی می تواند راه حلی برای تغییرات اقلیمی ارائه دهد؟

As the world grapples with the urgent need to address climate change, scientists are exploring innovative approaches to limit global warming and prevent potential environmental catastrophes. One such method currently under study is solar radiation management (SRM), which aims to reflect some of the sun’s rays back into space, effectively cooling the Earth’s temperature. While the concept of injecting sulphur dioxide (SO2) into the atmosphere to achieve this cooling effect is not new, its practical application and long-term implications are subjects of intense debate and analysis.

At present, SRM technologies remain largely theoretical, with only a handful of small-scale projects in operation. Start-up company Make Sunsets has conducted several launches using weather balloons and sulphur dioxide, while other research projects, including aerosol injection equipment testing, have been initiated in different parts of the world. However, public opposition and concerns over potential side effects have prompted the cancellation of some initiatives.

Critics of SRM emphasize the need for comprehensive international assessments to thoroughly understand the risks involved and establish appropriate regulations. Concerns raised include the potential disruption of weather patterns, the impact on agriculture, and the provision of basic needs such as food and water. Models also suggest that SRM could lead to the disruption of monsoons, droughts in certain regions, and damage to the ozone layer. Additionally, there are apprehensions that the technology could be weaponized or exploited by rogue states or unscrupulous private entities, posing new geopolitical and security threats.

Moreover, proponents of SRM acknowledge that while it may help reduce global temperatures in the short term, it does not address the underlying issue of greenhouse gas emissions or reverse the effects of climate change. The technology is viewed as a potential tool to buy time while the transition to net-zero emissions and sustainable practices takes place.

In conclusion, solar geoengineering through the use of SRM technologies holds promise as a potential solution to address global warming. However, significant further research, international cooperation, and rigorous assessment of the potential risks and consequences are imperative before widespread deployment can be considered.

پرسش و پاسخ

مدیریت تابش خورشیدی (SRM) چیست؟

SRM is a proposed method to mitigate global warming by reflecting a portion of the sun’s rays back into space. One approach is to inject sulphur dioxide (SO2) into the atmosphere to achieve a cooling effect.

What are the concerns associated with SRM?

Critics worry that SRM could disrupt weather patterns, agriculture, and the provision of basic needs such as food and water. It may also have negative impacts on the ozone layer, lead to acid rain, and be weaponized by rogue states or unscrupulous entities.

فناوری چقدر پیشرفته است؟

SRM technologies are still in the experimental stage, with only a few small-scale projects in operation. Comprehensive international assessments and regulations are needed before widespread deployment can be considered.

Does SRM address the root cause of climate change?

No, SRM does not address the underlying issue of greenhouse gas emissions or reverse the impacts of climate change. It is viewed as a potential short-term solution while the transition to net-zero emissions and sustainable practices takes place.