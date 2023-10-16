زندگی شهری

ویدیوی جذاب "لابیرنت شب" مرموز در مریخ را فاش می کند

ویکی استاوروپولو

اکتبر 16، 2023
ویدیوی جذاب "لابیرنت شب" مرموز در مریخ را فاش می کند

The European Space Agency (ESA) has released an astonishing video that takes viewers on a captivating journey through the “Labyrinth of Night” on the surface of Mars. Stretching an impressive 2,500 miles in length, this geological marvel is equivalent to the size of Italy.

The video, captured by the Mars Express spacecraft’s High-Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC), provides a mesmerizing flyover of the Martian landscape. Positioned between Valles Marineris, Mars’ own version of Earth’s Grand Canyon, and the tallest volcano in the Solar System in the Tharsis region, the “Labyrinth of Night” is a remarkable sight to behold.

The creation of the video involved compiling an image mosaic from eight orbits of the Mars Express spacecraft, resulting in an incredibly detailed and immersive view of the planet’s surface. One notable feature highlighted in the video is the presence of “graben,” visible geological formations. These graben are sections of Mars’ crust that have sunk between two fault lines, a result of the planet’s crust stretching or splitting apart.

The formation of this magnificent landscape can be attributed to the intense volcanic activity occurring in the nearby Tharsis region. The volcanic processes cause parts of Mars’ crust to rise and become tectonically stressed, resulting in thinning, faulting, and subsidence.

The video also showcases high plateaus, representing the original surface level of the planet. These plateaus, transformed by volcanic activity, contribute to the awe-inspiring topography of the “Labyrinth of Night.” According to ESA, the valleys within this geological wonder can reach widths of up to 30 kilometers and depths of six meters, adding to the captivating nature of Mars’ geological landscape.

The Mars Express mission, which began in 2003, has been an essential presence in orbit around Mars for over two decades. Its objectives include mapping Mars’ surface, conducting mineral studies, analyzing the planet’s thin atmosphere, exploring the Martian subsurface, and studying the interactions within the Martian environment.

This fascinating video offers a unique glimpse into the mysterious and vast wonders of Mars, providing valuable insights into the planet’s geological history and ongoing processes.

آژانس فضایی اروپا (ESA)

ویکی استاوروپولو

