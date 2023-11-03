A year from now, the European Space Agency (ESA) is set to launch the Hera mission, which will be the second human spacecraft to explore the asteroid Didymos. While NASA’s DART mission previously crashed into Didymos’ moonlet Dimorphos, Hera aims to investigate the impact crater left behind and shed light on planetary defense against asteroids.

As part of ESA’s Planetary Defense program, Hera’s primary mission is to study the effects of the DART mission on Dimorphos and Didymos, helping scientists learn more about thwarting potential asteroid threats to Earth. Additionally, Hera serves as a technology demonstration mission, introducing a unique landing method known as Robust Ballistic Landings.

Landing on a spinning asteroid with minimal gravity poses several challenges. CubeSats, Milani and Juventus, weighing approximately 12 kg each, will accompany Hera and utilize their instruments to enhance the study of the binary asteroid. These instruments include a spectrometer, a thermogravimeter for detecting volatiles and organics, a radar for probing Dimorphos’ inner structure, and a gravimeter. Cameras and radio equipment will also aid in the examination process, which is expected to last around six months.

At the conclusion of their mission, Milani and Juventus are scheduled to attempt a landing on Dimorphos. A recent paper by lead author Iosto Fodde from the University of Glasgow titled “Design and Analysis of Robust Ballistic Landings on the Secondary of a Binary Asteroid” presents a novel method for the CubeSats to achieve a successful landing.

A Robust Ballistic Landing refers to a non-powered descent technique. By employing the non-intrusive Chebyshev interpolation (NCI) technique, the CubeSats calculate the rate of growth of possible states over time. This helps constrain impact velocities and angles, optimizing the landing trajectory. The result is a 20% increase in landing success and a significant reduction in the landing footprint compared to conventional methods.

While complex and expensive missions like NASA’s OSIRIS-REx have highlighted the importance of asteroid sample return to Earth, the authors of the paper emphasize that basic spacecraft landings on asteroids yield valuable scientific data. These landings provide insights into the internal structure and material properties of asteroids while allowing for in-situ measurements.

With the upcoming Hera mission and the CubeSats’ groundbreaking landing attempt, scientists and engineers are excited about the potential advancements in asteroid exploration. The improved landing success rate offered by the Robust Ballistic Landing method opens doors for future missions and enhances our understanding of these cosmic objects.

پرسش و پاسخ

1. What is the purpose of the Hera mission?

The Hera mission aims to study the effects of NASA’s DART mission on the asteroid Didymos and its moonlet Dimorphos as part of the ESA’s Planetary Defense program.

2. What is the Robust Ballistic Landing technique?

Robust Ballistic Landing refers to a non-powered descent method whereby CubeSats calculate impact velocities and angles using the non-intrusive Chebyshev interpolation (NCI) technique to optimize their landing trajectories.

3. How will Milani and Juventus contribute to the Hera mission?

Milani and Juventus, the CubeSats accompanying Hera, will utilize various instruments to enhance the study of the binary asteroid, including a spectrometer, thermogravimeter, radar, gravimeter, cameras, and radio equipment.

4. What are the potential benefits of asteroid surface landings?

Asteroid surface landings provide valuable scientific data regarding the internal structure and material properties of asteroids. Additionally, in-situ measurements can offer further insights into these cosmic objects.

5. What improvements does the Robust Ballistic Landing method offer?

Compared to conventional methods, the Robust Ballistic Landing technique significantly increases the landing success rate by 20% and reduces the landing footprint of the CubeSats.