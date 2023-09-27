زندگی شهری

خورشید گرفتگی کامل حلقوی سال 2023: یک رویداد آسمانی دیدنی

The annular total solar eclipse on October 14, 2023, will be a remarkable sight for those in the northwestern United States, Mexico, Central America, and South America. This celestial event, known as the “ring of fire,” occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun but does not completely cover it. Instead, a bright ring of sunlight remains visible around the Moon.

During an annular eclipse, the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth, making it appear smaller than the Sun. This causes the Moon to be unable to completely block out the Sun, resulting in the ring-like appearance. The term “annular” comes from the Latin word “annulus,” meaning ring-shaped.

While the best views of the annular eclipse will be in the path of annularity, where the “ring of fire” will be visible, those outside this path can still witness a partial solar eclipse if weather conditions permit. It’s important to note that observing the eclipse directly without proper eye protection can be harmful, and specially designed solar viewing glasses or other safe viewing methods should always be used.

NASA will be offering a virtual experience of the annular total solar eclipse on its YouTube channel at 10:30 a.m. CT. This provides an opportunity for those unable to be in the path of the eclipse to still enjoy and learn from this unique astronomical event.

Two solar eclipses will cross the United States in 2023 and 2024. On October 14, 2023, an annular solar eclipse will create a “ring of fire” from Oregon to Texas, while on April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will darken the skies from Texas to Maine. On both dates, all 48 contiguous states in the U.S. will experience a partial solar eclipse.

Observing a solar eclipse is an awe-inspiring experience, but safety should always be the top priority. Remember to protect your eyes with certified solar-viewing glasses or other safe viewing methods. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness this breathtaking celestial event.

