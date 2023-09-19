زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

منظره نیوفاندلند ممکن است سرنخ هایی از حیات در مریخ ارائه دهد

Byرابرت اندرو

سپتامبر 19، 2023
منظره نیوفاندلند ممکن است سرنخ هایی از حیات در مریخ ارائه دهد

Researcher Penny Morrill is investigating the unique landscape of Newfoundland’s Tablelands in Gros Morne National Park, which she believes may hold important insights into the possibility of life on Mars. The Tablelands, composed of orange peridotite rocks, resemble the Martian landscape and have a high concentration of toxic metals that prevent plant life from thriving. Morrill’s research, funded by the Canadian Space Agency, focuses on the presence of bacteria in the local stream that survive in the high pH currents resulting from a natural process called serpentinization. She believes that serpentinization also occurs on Mars and aims to understand what the Tablelands can reveal about the potential for past or current life on the Red Planet.

Serpentinization is a reaction between groundwater and peridotite rocks, creating extreme conditions for life. The high pH levels increase to levels comparable to bleach, making it a challenging environment for organisms. However, Morrill and her team have discovered bacteria in the Tablelands that can survive in these conditions by using carbon monoxide as an energy source, rather than carbon dioxide as most organisms do. This finding suggests the possibility of a unique ecosystem rooted in serpentinization.

Morrill’s research has led to the identification of white carbonate precipitate springs in the Tablelands, which indicate locations where serpentinization is occurring. By studying these springs, she hopes to find evidence of life or biomolecules that have been brought to the surface without the need for extensive drilling. She believes that similar ecosystems may exist on Mars, making these sites potential targets for future exploration.

Another researcher, Haley Sapers, is studying the potential connection between serpentinization and the presence of methane on Mars. Sapers focuses on methane seeps in extremely salty cold springs on Axel Heiberg Island in Nunavut, Canada, which serve as an analogue for the methane release that may be happening on Mars.

While the research is ongoing and the answers are yet to be discovered, the investigations in Newfoundland and Nunavut continue to captivate public interest and offer the possibility of unlocking secrets about the potential for life beyond Earth.

Sources: CBC News, NASA

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

میلیون ها نفر در قاره آمریکا شاهد خورشید گرفتگی حلقوی تماشایی هستند

سپتامبر 23، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

فضاپیمای OSIRIS-REx ناسا کپسول نمونه سیارکی را برای فرود در صحرای یوتا آزاد می کند

سپتامبر 23، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

ریشه‌های اقدام هدفمند: بینش‌هایی از تحقیقات نوزادان

سپتامبر 23، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

میلیون ها نفر در قاره آمریکا شاهد خورشید گرفتگی حلقوی تماشایی هستند

سپتامبر 23، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

فضاپیمای OSIRIS-REx ناسا کپسول نمونه سیارکی را برای فرود در صحرای یوتا آزاد می کند

سپتامبر 23، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

ریشه‌های اقدام هدفمند: بینش‌هایی از تحقیقات نوزادان

سپتامبر 23، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

ماموریت OSIRIS-REx: بازگرداندن نمونه های سنگ بیگانه به زمین

سپتامبر 23، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات