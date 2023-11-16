In a world that often seems filled with darkness and pseudoscience, the Daily Telescope is here to shed light on the wonders of our universe. Unlike other publications that offer daily horoscopes, we strive to inspire with real images and scientific exploration. Today, let’s take a closer look at our nearest celestial neighbor.

Captured by Katie from Katie’s Observing Log, this stunning photograph showcases the vast Mare Imbrium lava plain on the Moon. With its prominent semi-circle shape, this feature is believed to have formed around 3.9 billion years ago when a celestial body collided with the Moon.

Another captivating element in this image is the Plato crater, located near the top. Spanning a diameter of 101 km, the crater exhibits long shadows cast by the mountainous terrain on its eastern rim. One can’t help but ponder the excitement of scaling those peaks.

Katie’s photograph was taken using a Celestron NexStar 8-inch telescope. Despite the suburban light pollution, the Moon’s radiant brightness allows for clear imaging without much interference. Katie originally intended to capture images of Jupiter but, due to a focus issue, serendipitously landed on this captivating lunar area.

At the Daily Telescope, we encourage fellow astronomy enthusiasts to share their own breathtaking photographs. If you have an image you’d like to submit, don’t hesitate to reach out and say hello. Let’s continue to explore and uncover the mysteries of the universe together.

