زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

جایزه نوبل پزشکی دانشمندان را برای ساخت واکسن‌های mRNA در برابر کووید-19 قدردانی کرد.

Byویکی استاوروپولو

اکتبر 2، 2023
جایزه نوبل پزشکی دانشمندان را برای ساخت واکسن‌های mRNA در برابر کووید-19 قدردانی کرد.

The Nobel Prize in medicine has been awarded to Katalin Kariko from Hungary and Drew Weissman from the United States for their groundbreaking research on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, which has led to the development of effective COVID-19 vaccines. The prestigious award recognizes their contributions to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during the global pandemic.

Messenger RNA is a type of genetic material that carries instructions from the DNA to the body’s cells. The COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna use mRNA to instruct the cells to recognize and destroy the spike protein of the coronavirus. When the body’s immune system responds to the spike protein, it becomes capable of fighting off the virus even without prior exposure.

Katalin Kariko is a professor at Sagan’s University in Hungary and an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania. She played a vital role as the senior vice president and head of RNA protein replacement at BioNTech. Drew Weissman conducted his prize-winning research alongside Kariko at the University of Pennsylvania.

The Nobel Assembly lauded their discovery, stating that it fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with the immune system. Their work has not only saved millions of lives but has also prevented severe COVID-19 cases and enabled societies to reopen.

Dr. Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, described the mRNA vaccines as a “game changer” in combating the coronavirus pandemic. He credited these vaccines with saving millions of lives and acknowledged that without mRNA technology, the situation would have been much worse. The mRNA vaccines have proven to be far superior to other vaccine options.

The announcement of the Nobel Prize in medicine sets the stage for this year’s awards, with the remaining five categories soon to be unveiled.

منابع:
– Source 1: [Insert source 1 description]
– Source 2: [Insert source 2 description]

By ویکی استاوروپولو

پست مرتبط

علم

آنتی بادی های خنثی کننده گسترده (bnAbs) و نقش آنها در عفونت HIV-1

اکتبر 5، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

چین قصد دارد ایستگاه فضایی خود را با نزدیک شدن به پایان عمر ISS گسترش دهد

اکتبر 5، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

Northrop Grumman به نیروهای Voyager Space در Commercial Space Venture پیوست

اکتبر 5، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

آنتی بادی های خنثی کننده گسترده (bnAbs) و نقش آنها در عفونت HIV-1

اکتبر 5، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

چین قصد دارد ایستگاه فضایی خود را با نزدیک شدن به پایان عمر ISS گسترش دهد

اکتبر 5، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

Northrop Grumman به نیروهای Voyager Space در Commercial Space Venture پیوست

اکتبر 5، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

چگونه فیزیک اتم را نجات داد: درک اجزای سازنده واقعیت

اکتبر 5، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات