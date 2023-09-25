زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

سیارکی در حال نزدیک شدن به زمین: جزئیات و برخوردهای اخیر

Byمامفو برشا

سپتامبر 25، 2023
سیارکی در حال نزدیک شدن به زمین: جزئیات و برخوردهای اخیر

An asteroid known as Asteroid 2023 SZ is making its way towards Earth and is expected to have its closest approach to the planet today, September 25. This asteroid is just one of the many asteroids that have been discovered by space agencies. NASA has been tracking Asteroid 2023 SZ using advanced space and ground-based telescopes, providing details such as its speed, distance of approach, and more.

Asteroid 2023 SZ is projected to make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 2.1 million kilometers, zooming by at a speed of 15,337 kilometers per hour – faster than a hypersonic ballistic missile. This space rock belongs to the Amor group of Near-Earth Asteroids, named after the asteroid 1221 Amor. The Amor group consists of Earth-approaching near-Earth asteroids with orbits that are exterior to Earth but interior to Mars.

Fortunately, Asteroid 2023 SZ has not been classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object due to its relatively small size. Only objects larger than 492 feet in diameter are deemed hazardous, whereas this asteroid ranges between 59 and 131 feet wide, similar in size to a house or small aircraft.

While asteroid approaches are not uncommon, there have been recent instances of impacts. On February 15 of this year, a 1000-pound asteroid turned into an atmospheric fireball and broke into pieces about 21 miles above Earth’s surface. This event caused a loud explosion that was reported by residents in the McAllen, Texas area.

Then on July 6, a woman in the village of Alsace in Eastern France was hit by a meteor while she was sitting on her terrace enjoying a cup of coffee. The meteor bounced off the roof before hitting her chest. The woman had the rock examined by a geologist who confirmed that it was indeed a meteorite from outer space.

As we continue our exploration and investigation of asteroids, let us stay informed about these celestial objects and be prepared for any potential impacts they may pose in the future.

منابع:
- ناسا

By مامفو برشا

پست مرتبط

علم

پیشرفتی در تحقیقات گونه های منقرض شده: RNA چند قرنی که از نمونه ببر تاسمانی توالی یابی شده است

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

سیارک 2023 SF6: برخورد نزدیک با زمین

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

هدف مرکز پیشگامانه در دانشگاه کلرادو بولدر بهبود پیش بینی آب و هوای فضا

سپتامبر 27، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

پیشرفتی در تحقیقات گونه های منقرض شده: RNA چند قرنی که از نمونه ببر تاسمانی توالی یابی شده است

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

سیارک 2023 SF6: برخورد نزدیک با زمین

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

هدف مرکز پیشگامانه در دانشگاه کلرادو بولدر بهبود پیش بینی آب و هوای فضا

سپتامبر 27، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

درگیری عصب شناسان بر سر نظریه اطلاعات یکپارچه

سپتامبر 27، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات