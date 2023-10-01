زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

China Claims India’s Moon Landing Missed the Lunar South Pole

Byرابرت اندرو

اکتبر 1، 2023
According to top Chinese scientist Ouyang Ziyuan, India’s Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander did not land near the lunar south pole as claimed. Ziyuan stated that the landing site of the mission was actually at 69 degrees south latitude, while the lunar south pole is between 88.5 and 90 degrees latitude.

Ziyuan’s assertion is based on the fact that on Earth, a 69-degree south latitude would fall within the Antarctic Circle, which is relatively far from the actual pole. However, on the moon, the distance from the pole is much closer. Ziyuan specified that the Chandrayaan-3 was approximately 619 kilometers (385 miles) away from the polar region.

In contrast, China’s space program, according to Beijing-based senior space expert Pang Zhihao, possesses superior technology. China has been able to send orbiters and landers directly into Earth-Moon transfer orbit since 2010, a capability that India has yet to achieve due to limited launch vehicle capacity. Additionally, China’s engine technology is considered more advanced.

It is worth noting that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has never claimed that the Chandrayaan-3 landed on the lunar south pole. Instead, they stated that it landed closer to the south pole than any other country’s previous missions.

Although the accuracy of the landing location is disputed, the Chandrayaan-3’s mission was significant for scientists. The uncharted territory near the lunar south pole is believed to hold potential reserves of frozen water and valuable elements that could play a crucial role in future space missions.

By رابرت اندرو

