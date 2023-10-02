زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

ماموریت Chang'e 6 چین برای حمل ماهواره پاکستانی به ماه

Byمامفو برشا

اکتبر 2، 2023
ماموریت Chang'e 6 چین برای حمل ماهواره پاکستانی به ماه

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has announced that the Chang’e 6 mission, China’s upcoming lunar mission scheduled for the first half of 2024, will carry a satellite from Pakistan to the moon. This news was reported by The News, a Pakistani media outlet.

In addition to Pakistan, the Chang’e 6 mission will also transport payloads from the European Space Agency (ESA), France, and Italy. The French instruments onboard the mission will test for radioactive gas, while the ESA’s Negative Ion Detector and Italy’s Valle Brett Radar System will be utilized for their respective research purposes.

The inclusion of Pakistan’s satellite, called CubeSat, in this mission highlights China’s efforts to accelerate the International Lunar Research Station project. The CNSA aims to foster international collaborations in space exploration, and they anticipate further partnerships to emerge as a result of this initiative.

The primary objective of the Chang’e 6 mission is to collect samples from the dark side of the moon and safely return them to Earth. Previous lunar missions had only collected samples from the near surface of the moon, making this endeavor particularly significant. By analyzing samples from different parts of the moon, scientists hope to gain insights into its age and geological history.

Following the Chang’e 6 mission, the CNSA plans to launch the Chang’e 7 robotic mission to the moon’s south pole. This upcoming mission will search for signs of ice and conduct further investigations into the region’s atmosphere and weather conditions.

This mission signifies China’s commitment to advancing lunar exploration and promoting international cooperation in space research.

Sources: The News

Note: URLs of the source are not included as per the instruction.

By مامفو برشا

پست مرتبط

علم

آنتی بادی های خنثی کننده گسترده (bnAbs) و نقش آنها در عفونت HIV-1

اکتبر 5، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

چین قصد دارد ایستگاه فضایی خود را با نزدیک شدن به پایان عمر ISS گسترش دهد

اکتبر 5، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

Northrop Grumman به نیروهای Voyager Space در Commercial Space Venture پیوست

اکتبر 5، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

آنتی بادی های خنثی کننده گسترده (bnAbs) و نقش آنها در عفونت HIV-1

اکتبر 5، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

چین قصد دارد ایستگاه فضایی خود را با نزدیک شدن به پایان عمر ISS گسترش دهد

اکتبر 5، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

Northrop Grumman به نیروهای Voyager Space در Commercial Space Venture پیوست

اکتبر 5، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

چگونه فیزیک اتم را نجات داد: درک اجزای سازنده واقعیت

اکتبر 5، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات