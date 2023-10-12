زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

چین بزرگترین تلسکوپ نوترینویی در اعماق دریا را در اقیانوس آرام می سازد

اکتبر 12، 2023
China has unveiled plans to construct the largest deep-sea neutrino telescope in the western Pacific Ocean. The ambitious project, named “Trident,” is scheduled to be completed by 2030 and aims to investigate some of the universe’s most extreme phenomena, including black hole eruptions and supernova explosions.

Neutrinos, subatomic particles with negligible mass and no electric charge, possess the ability to traverse matter effortlessly. This characteristic makes them particularly suitable for studying cosmic events that are obscured by dust and gas, allowing researchers to observe phenomena that would otherwise remain hidden.

The Trident telescope will be situated in a deep-sea plain in the northern region of the western Pacific, at a depth of approximately 3.5 kilometers. It will consist of 1,200 vertical strings, each measuring 700 meters long and spaced between 70 and 100 meters apart. These strings will support 20 high-resolution digital optical modules.

Encompassing a diameter of 4 kilometers and spanning an area of 12 square kilometers, the telescope will monitor approximately 8 cubic kilometers of seawater for interactions involving high-energy neutrinos. The project is designed to endure for 20 years, aiding scientists in their quest to unravel the mysteries of the universe.

Experts anticipate that the Trident telescope will surpass the sensitivity of all other neutrino telescopes worldwide. Within its first year of operation, it is predicted to detect neutrinos emanating from the active galaxy NGC 1068, a feat that took the IceCube neutrino telescope in Antarctica a decade to achieve at a significance level of 4.2 sigma. Furthermore, Trident is expected to identify burst signals from transient neutrino sources, such as the TXS 0506 056 blazar, with a significance of over 10 sigma, surpassing IceCube’s detection of 3.5 sigma in 2018.

China’s Trident project represents an exciting advancement in our understanding of the universe’s more enigmatic phenomena. Through the exploration of deep-sea neutrinos, scientists hope to shed light on some of the most puzzling cosmic occurrences, paving the way for new breakthroughs and discoveries in the field of astrophysics.

تعاریف:
– Neutrinos: Subatomic particles with negligible mass and no electric charge.
– Supernova: A powerful explosion that occurs at the end of a star’s life cycle.
– Black hole: A region of spacetime exhibiting gravitational forces so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape from it.
– Dust and gas: Material that obscures visibility.
– Sigma: A statistical measure of significance.
– Active galaxy: A galaxy with a luminous core, which exhibits higher than normal levels of emission.
– IceCube: A neutrino telescope located at the South Pole.

منابع: هیچ.

