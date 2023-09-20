سازمان تحقیقات فضایی هند برای ارتباط با Chandrayaan-3 منتظر طلوع خورشید است

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is eagerly anticipating sunrise over the lunar south pole, as it will allow them to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of their Chandrayaan-3 mission. The lunar duo has been in sleep mode for the past 15 days due to the lunar night, but with the arrival of sunlight at the Shiv Shakti point, their operational conditions are expected to improve.

Isro officials have stated that they are hopeful of re-establishing communications with the lander and rover now that sunrise has occurred at the landing site. This is a crucial moment for the mission, as the heat provided by the sun is necessary for both the lander and the rover to function.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission launched on July 14, 2023, and has already achieved significant milestones. It made India the fourth country to successfully land on the moon and the first to do so near the lunar south pole. The primary objective of the mission is to explore this scientifically intriguing region, which is believed to contain substantial amounts of frozen water.

The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have been conducting various experiments since their landing on August 23. They have measured electron densities in the Moon’s ionosphere and taken temperature readings of the lunar surface. The rover even captured the first image of the lander on the moon’s surface.

However, the lunar night halted operations as the vehicles’ batteries, which are solar-powered, were not strong enough to keep their systems running without sunlight. Isro is hopeful that with the onset of sunrise, the mission could resume its groundbreaking exploration if the electronics have survived the frigid night.

If Isro successfully re-establishes communication with Vikram and Pragyan, it will be a remarkable achievement, showcasing their resilience and technological prowess in the field of space exploration. The sunrise at the Shiv Shakti point has the potential to mark the beginning of a new chapter in lunar exploration.

منابع:

هند امروز