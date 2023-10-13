زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

رمزگشایی تخریب پروتئین: بینش هایی در مورد عملکرد لیگاز یوبیکوئیتین

Byویکی استاوروپولو

اکتبر 13، 2023
رمزگشایی تخریب پروتئین: بینش هایی در مورد عملکرد لیگاز یوبیکوئیتین

Researchers have made significant strides in understanding the complex process of protein degradation by combining cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) and deep learning techniques. This breakthrough study sheds light on the function of a key ubiquitin ligase, offering valuable insights into diseases like cancer.

Protein degradation is an essential process for maintaining cellular homeostasis. It involves the targeted breakdown and recycling of unwanted proteins, influencing cellular activities such as cell cycle regulation, cell death, and immune response. At the center of this process is the proteasome, a cellular recycling hub. Proteins marked for degradation carry a molecular tag made up of a chain of ubiquitin molecules, which is attached by enzymes called ubiquitin ligases.

Studying the polyubiquitination process has been historically challenging due to its rapid and complex nature. To overcome this hurdle, scientists from the Vienna BioCenter and UNC School of Medicine combined cryo-EM with deep learning algorithms. This innovative approach allowed them to capture the step-by-step process of polyubiquitination and visualize the intricate molecular interactions involved.

The researchers focused on the Anaphase-Promoting Complex/Cyclosome (APC/C), a ubiquitin ligase that plays a crucial role in the cell cycle. They were able to unravel the mechanics of how APC/C attaches ubiquitin signals, which was previously unknown. Using neural networks, they reconstructed the dynamic movements of APC/C during polyubiquitination, achieving a first in protein degradation research.

Collaboration was key to the success of this study, with researchers from various teams contributing to the software development and validation of the findings. The significance of this research extends beyond its immediate impact, paving the way for future investigations into the regulation of other ubiquitin ligases. Ultimately, these insights will deepen our understanding of protein metabolism and its implications for human health and diseases, including cancer.

منبع:
– “Time-resolved cryo-EM (TR-EM) analysis of substrate polyubiquitination by the RING E3 anaphase-promoting complex/cyclosome (APC/C)” by Tatyana Bodrug et al., Nature Structural & Molecular Biology. DOI: 10.1038/s41594-023-01105-5

By ویکی استاوروپولو

پست مرتبط

علم

ناسا سیارکی را در حال نزدیک شدن به زمین کشف کرد

اکتبر 16، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

جستجوی مرموز برای سیاره نه: واقعیت یا تخیل؟

اکتبر 16، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

خوشه ستاره جوان در نزدیکی سیاهچاله نظریه های تشکیل ستاره را به چالش می کشد

اکتبر 16، 2023 رابرت اندرو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

ناسا سیارکی را در حال نزدیک شدن به زمین کشف کرد

اکتبر 16، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

جستجوی مرموز برای سیاره نه: واقعیت یا تخیل؟

اکتبر 16، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

خوشه ستاره جوان در نزدیکی سیاهچاله نظریه های تشکیل ستاره را به چالش می کشد

اکتبر 16، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

آسمان شب را در جشنواره Dark Skies Fringe در پارک ملی North York Moors کاوش کنید

اکتبر 16، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات