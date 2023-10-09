پروفسور دیمیتریوس بوهالیس به عنوان یکی از دانشمندان برتر جهان در تحقیقات گردشگری شناخته شد.

Professor Dimitrios Buhalis has been acknowledged as one of the world’s leading scientists, ranking #859 for 2022 and #6465 throughout his career. His outstanding contributions to tourism research have earned him recognition in Stanford University’s prestigious database, which highlights the top 2% of scientists globally. This remarkable achievement demonstrates his significant impact in the field of tourism and related disciplines.

In 2022, Professor Buhalis achieved an impressive ranking of #859 among over 204,000 researchers worldwide. This accomplishment not only signifies his groundbreaking research but also showcases his dedication to advancing knowledge in his field. Throughout his career, he has secured the #6465 position, solidifying his status as a prominent figure in academia. Notably, within the specific domain of Sport, Leisure, and Tourism, he has secured the #4 spot among 182 researchers in 2022, emphasizing his exceptional expertise and influence in this specialized area. Over his career, he ranks at #7, underscoring his enduring impact.

These accolades not only celebrate Professor Buhalis’ individual achievements but also recognize the excellence and innovation within the broader field of tourism. His presence among such esteemed company speaks to his remarkable contributions and dedication to advancing the knowledge and impact of tourism research over the past 35 years. This recognition serves as an inspiration for aspiring researchers and scholars worldwide, reaffirming the significance of unwavering commitment to one’s field and the potential for groundbreaking contributions to shape the future.

Expressing his gratitude, Professor Buhalis acknowledged the role of teachers, colleagues, students, and everyone working towards making tourism a catalyst for positive change and enhancing the well-being of communities. He emphasized the critical role of research in strategic decision-making for tourism planning, development, management, and marketing. Throughout his career, he has aimed to bring together cutting-edge research, innovative technologies, and transformative management to generate regenerative tourism solutions for communities and stakeholders worldwide.

As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, we anticipate further excellence and innovation in the field of tourism research with Professor Dimitrios Buhalis at the forefront. Congratulations to Professor Buhalis on this well-deserved recognition, and may his work continue to inspire and inform generations of scholars to come.

Source: Vicky, TravelDailyNews Media Network Editor-in-Chief