زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

درک فعالیت های اخیر دهانه دره طولانی

Byمامفو برشا

اکتبر 18، 2023
درک فعالیت های اخیر دهانه دره طولانی

Scientists have been monitoring the Long Valley Caldera in California’s Eastern Sierra Nevada mountains for several decades due to ongoing seismic activity and ground deformation. The caldera, which is a dormant supervolcano, experienced a violent eruption 760,000 years ago. To determine the cause of the recent activity, researchers from Caltech conducted a detailed study of the underground structure of the caldera.

Using advanced imaging techniques, the researchers were able to create high-resolution images of the Earth’s crust up to 10 kilometers below the caldera. These images revealed that the recent seismic activity is a result of fluids and gases being released as the area cools down and settles. The cooling process can cause earthquakes and small eruptions, although it is not an indication of an imminent supervolcanic eruption.

The study showed that the magma chamber beneath the caldera is covered by a hardened lid of crystallized rock, formed as the liquid magma cools and solidifies. This indicates that the magma chamber is not currently under significant pressure, further suggesting that a supervolcanic eruption is unlikely in the near future.

While the recent activity is not cause for immediate concern, it is important for scientists to continue monitoring the Long Valley Caldera to better understand the processes occurring beneath the surface. This research provides valuable insight into the behavior of supervolcanoes and may contribute to the development of early warning systems for potential eruptions.

منابع:
- پیشرفت های علم (2023). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adi9878

By مامفو برشا

پست مرتبط

علم

ستاره دریایی جوان تاج خار می تواند در برابر امواج گرما مقاومت کند و تهدیدی بزرگ برای صخره های مرجانی است

اکتبر 19، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

صنایع فضایی واردا فضاپیمای بعدی را در استرالیا فرود خواهد آورد، زیرا تأییدیه ایالات متحده همچنان معلق است

اکتبر 19، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

ناسا آزمایش "آتش داغ" را برای موتورهای موشک ماه آرتمیس انجام می دهد

اکتبر 19، 2023 مامفو برشا

دلتنگ شدی

علم

ستاره دریایی جوان تاج خار می تواند در برابر امواج گرما مقاومت کند و تهدیدی بزرگ برای صخره های مرجانی است

اکتبر 19، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

صنایع فضایی واردا فضاپیمای بعدی را در استرالیا فرود خواهد آورد، زیرا تأییدیه ایالات متحده همچنان معلق است

اکتبر 19، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

ناسا آزمایش "آتش داغ" را برای موتورهای موشک ماه آرتمیس انجام می دهد

اکتبر 19، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

قدیمی ترین و دورترین انفجار رادیویی سریع شناسایی شد که محدودیت های درک ما از کیهان را تحت فشار قرار می دهد.

اکتبر 19، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات