زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

مطالعه دریافته است که چتر دریایی جعبه ای می تواند بدون مغز مرکزی یاد بگیرد

Byرابرت اندرو

سپتامبر 25، 2023
مطالعه دریافته است که چتر دریایی جعبه ای می تواند بدون مغز مرکزی یاد بگیرد

A new study has found that box jellyfish, known for carrying one of the deadliest venoms in the world, possess a surprising ability to learn from past experiences without having a central brain. Previous research suggested that advanced learning required a centralized brain, but this study challenges that notion and sheds light on the evolutionary roots of learning and memory.

The research, conducted by scientists from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, focused on Caribbean box jellyfish. Despite having only a thousand nerve cells and no brain, these jellies were trained to spot and dodge obstacles through associative learning.

Associative learning involves forming mental connections between sensory stimulations and behaviors. This process is commonly observed in organisms with centralized brains, such as humans and rodents. However, the study found that box jellyfish can also acquire this ability.

The researchers set up an experiment in which they observed the behavior of jellyfish navigating a tank designed to mimic their natural habitat. Initially, the jellyfish frequently bumped into gray stripes representing distant mangrove roots. However, over time, they learned to avoid these obstacles, increasing their distance from the wall and reducing collisions.

According to the study’s senior author, Anders Garm, box jellyfish can learn through visual and mechanical stimuli. Despite having significantly fewer nerve cells than humans, they can connect various sensory impressions to learn from experience.

The findings of this study challenge previous assumptions about jellyfish learning abilities. Researchers once believed that jellyfish could only engage in simple forms of learning, such as habituation. However, this research suggests that they possess a more refined ability to learn, remember, and modify their behavior.

By studying the learning mechanism in jellyfish, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of memory, which could have implications for disorders such as dementia. While this study does not claim to find a cure for dementia, it provides insights that could contribute to future advancements in understanding and potentially addressing the disease.

منابع:
– Current Biology Journal
- دانشگاه کپنهاگ

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

پیشرفتی در تحقیقات گونه های منقرض شده: RNA چند قرنی که از نمونه ببر تاسمانی توالی یابی شده است

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

سیارک 2023 SF6: برخورد نزدیک با زمین

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

هدف مرکز پیشگامانه در دانشگاه کلرادو بولدر بهبود پیش بینی آب و هوای فضا

سپتامبر 27، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

پیشرفتی در تحقیقات گونه های منقرض شده: RNA چند قرنی که از نمونه ببر تاسمانی توالی یابی شده است

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

سیارک 2023 SF6: برخورد نزدیک با زمین

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

هدف مرکز پیشگامانه در دانشگاه کلرادو بولدر بهبود پیش بینی آب و هوای فضا

سپتامبر 27، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

درگیری عصب شناسان بر سر نظریه اطلاعات یکپارچه

سپتامبر 27، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات