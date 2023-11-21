تحقیقات جدید رشد اولیه آگاهی فضایی در نوزادان را نشان می دهد

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Birmingham has unveiled that babies as young as four months old possess a unique sense of how their bodies interact with the surrounding space. This groundbreaking finding sheds light on the early development of self-awareness in infants.

The study, published in Scientific Reports, involved showing babies a moving ball on a screen that approached or moved away from them. Simultaneously, the babies received a gentle touch on their hands while their brain activity was monitored using an EEG cap. The data collection for the study took place at Goldsmiths, University of London.

By analyzing the brain activity of the infants, the researchers discovered that even at just four months old, babies exhibit heightened somatosensory (tactile) brain activity when a touch is preceded by an object moving toward them. This suggests that from an early age, infants are capable of sensing and understanding the spatial relationship between themselves and objects in their environment. This phenomenon is commonly referred to as peripersonal space.

Lead researcher Dr. Giulia Orioli, a Research Fellow in Psychology at the University of Birmingham, expressed that these findings challenge the notion that these abilities are solely learned and highlight the possibility that they may be innate in humans. She further commented, “This early development of spatial awareness in infants raises intriguing questions about the origins and nature of human consciousness.”

Furthermore, the study explored how unexpected touches affected older babies, specifically those aged eight months. The researchers discovered that when the touch on their hand was preceded by the ball on the screen moving away from them, the babies exhibited signs of surprise in their brain activity. This indicates that as infants progress through their first year of life, their understanding of their body’s position in space becomes more sophisticated.

The next phase of the research aims to include participants both younger and older than those in the current study. The insights gained from studying adult brain activity can provide valuable information about the developmental trajectory of infants. Additionally, the researchers are eager to investigate if there are early indications of these “multisensory” abilities in newborn babies.

Dr. Orioli concluded by acknowledging the challenges of working with newborns but expressed excitement about the potential to study even younger infants and investigate if the foundations of spatial awareness exist in neonates. Uncovering these early developments in babies could provide significant insights into our understanding of human consciousness.

پرسش و پاسخ:

Q: What did the study from the University of Birmingham reveal?

A: The study revealed that babies as young as four months old possess a sense of how their bodies interact with the space around them.

س: مطالعه چگونه انجام شد؟

A: The study involved showing babies a moving ball on a screen while simultaneously delivering a gentle touch to their hands. Brain activity was monitored using an EEG cap.

Q: What is peripersonal space?

A: Peripersonal space refers to an individual’s perception of the space immediately surrounding their body.

Q: What did the study find about older babies?

A: The study found that older babies, at eight months old, exhibited signs of surprise when a touch on their hand was preceded by the ball moving away from them on the screen.

Q: What are the next steps for the researchers?

A: The researchers plan to include younger and older participants in future studies and investigate if newborn babies display early signs of these “multisensory” abilities.