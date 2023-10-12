هنگام برخورد دو سیاره غول پیکر در منظومه شمسی دور چه اتفاقی می افتد؟

A recent discovery in a distant solar system has sparked the curiosity of astronomers. They observed the aftermath of a massive planetary collision and are now closely monitoring the unfolding events.

It all began when an astronomer noticed a peculiar light curve from a seemingly normal star. The star suddenly brightened in infrared light for about 1,000 days, followed by a period of optical dimming that lasted 500 days. This caught the attention of other astronomers, who quickly realized that this event was far from ordinary.

Further study of the star, named ASASSN-21qj, revealed that it had experienced a collision between two massive ice-giant exoplanets. These planets, each roughly 25 times the mass of Earth, collided at a velocity of 45.77 km/s, resulting in the formation of a synestia—a spinning mass of vaporized rock. The intense blast of infrared light originated from this synestia.

In addition to the synestia, the collision produced a massive debris cloud that changed the nature of the solar system. The debris caused the star to undergo a period of dimming as it passed in front of the star, three years after the initial infrared brightening.

Scientists believe that the expanding debris cloud will elongate as it orbits the star, scattering its light. Telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will be able to provide further insights into these developments. As the synestia cools, it will eventually become a new planet orbiting the star, potentially giving rise to new moons.

This discovery highlights the immense energy released during such collisions and the transformative impact they can have on a solar system. Astronomers are excited to continue observing this distant solar system as it evolves, offering valuable insights into the aftermath of a planetary collision.

