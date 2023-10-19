زندگی شهری

پتانسیل اردک: یک گیاه عالی برای رشد بین ستاره ای در فضا

پتانسیل اردک: یک گیاه عالی برای رشد بین ستاره ای در فضا

Growing plants in space is crucial for future space missions. However, the challenges of growing plants in the absence of gravity and limited resources make it extremely difficult. Current reliance on shipments of mostly dehydrated foods for astronauts is expensive and not practical for long-duration missions.

To address this, researchers at Australia’s Plants for Space Centre for Excellence suggest that duckweed may be the most practical plant to grow in space, particularly for protein production. Duckweed is a small plant that grows on the surface of water, commonly found in swamps or ponds. It can produce 40% more protein than soybeans in the same space and has been consumed in some countries like Laos and Thailand.

Duckweed’s ability to grow rapidly in large quantities makes it ideal for interstellar growth. It could be grown in vertical farms, maximizing the use of limited space. Associate Professor Jenny Mortimer emphasizes the importance of low-profile plants that can be stacked in shelves to optimize space efficiency.

However, there are challenges associated with fast plant growth, such as excessive oxygen production. The Plants for Space Centre also envisions other uses for duckweed, such as its potential to be used for containers and recycled for sustainable purposes.

One concern with duckweed is its lack of taste, but scientists are working on adding flavoring to enhance its palatability. The Plants for Space Centre aims to genetically modify plants grown in space to maximize their practicality and adapt them to the limited resources available to astronauts.

Another consideration in growing plants in space is the psychological impact of food. Astronauts often experience a loss of about 20% of their body weight due to reduced appetite caused by the uninspiring dehydrated meals typically consumed in space. Therefore, the inclusion of flavorful foods like strawberries and apples is essential.

As research progresses, it is hoped that a wide variety of plants will be cultivated in space, tailored to meet the nutritional and psychological needs of astronauts. The Plants for Space Centre acknowledges that breeding plants specifically for space conditions is a relatively new area of focus and holds promise for future space exploration.

Source: Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) News

