زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

فضانورد سامانتا کریستوفورتی نحوه نوشیدن قهوه در فضا را نشان می دهد

Byمامفو برشا

اکتبر 2، 2023
فضانورد سامانتا کریستوفورتی نحوه نوشیدن قهوه در فضا را نشان می دهد

A video shared by the European Space Agency (ESA) showcases astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti demonstrating how coffee is consumed aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In celebration of International Coffee Day on October 1, Cristoforetti demonstrates the unique process of drinking coffee in space.

The video begins with Cristoforetti attempting to drink coffee from a regular cup, but it does not flow out due to the lack of gravity. She then retrieves a specially designed cup known as a “space cup.” Cristoforetti pours coffee into the space cup and successfully drinks it.

The specially designed space cup is part of the Capillary Beverage investigation conducted by NASA. These microgravity cups collect data on the passive movement of complex fluids and help engineers understand capillary fluid physics. The cup’s unique design utilizes surface tension, wetting conditions, and special geometry to deliver the liquid to the lip of the cup.

The video, shared on October 1, has garnered nearly 240,000 views and over 1,900 likes. Viewers commented on the fascinating demonstration, with one Instagram user expressing their desire for a late-night coffee after watching the video.

منابع:
- آژانس فضایی اروپا (ESA)
- ناسا

Overall, the video offers an intriguing insight into the challenges astronauts face in consuming everyday beverages in space and highlights the innovative solutions developed to overcome these obstacles.

By مامفو برشا

پست مرتبط

علم

روشنایی ماهواره Bluewalker 3 باعث ایجاد نگرانی در بین ستاره شناسان شده است

اکتبر 5، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

آنتی بادی های خنثی کننده گسترده (bnAbs) و نقش آنها در عفونت HIV-1

اکتبر 5، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

چین قصد دارد ایستگاه فضایی خود را با نزدیک شدن به پایان عمر ISS گسترش دهد

اکتبر 5، 2023 مامفو برشا

دلتنگ شدی

علم

روشنایی ماهواره Bluewalker 3 باعث ایجاد نگرانی در بین ستاره شناسان شده است

اکتبر 5، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

آنتی بادی های خنثی کننده گسترده (bnAbs) و نقش آنها در عفونت HIV-1

اکتبر 5، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

چین قصد دارد ایستگاه فضایی خود را با نزدیک شدن به پایان عمر ISS گسترش دهد

اکتبر 5، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

Northrop Grumman به نیروهای Voyager Space در Commercial Space Venture پیوست

اکتبر 5، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات