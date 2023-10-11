زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

مطالعه جدید حاکی از آن است که سیارک نزدیک ممکن است دارای عناصری باشد که قبلاً دیده نشده اند

Byگابریل بوتا

اکتبر 11، 2023
مطالعه جدید حاکی از آن است که سیارک نزدیک ممکن است دارای عناصری باشد که قبلاً دیده نشده اند

A recent study published in The European Physical Journal Plus in September has revealed that a nearby asteroid may be hosting elements that have never been seen before. The study focuses on asteroid 33 Polyhymnia, which has an unusually high density compared to what would be expected from known elements.

Asteroid 33 Polyhymnia is located in the Asteroid belt and measures approximately 30 to 36 miles across. According to the study, the researchers utilized the relativistic Thomas–Fermi model of an atom to characterize the mass density of superheavy elements. They also made estimations of the number of electrons shared between individual atoms to provide a range of mass densities for superheavy matter.

What makes this discovery particularly intriguing is that the researchers believe these elements in the asteroid may be stable. Typically, superheavy elements with atomic numbers between 105 and 118 are unstable. Elements with more than 118 protons have never been observed, whether in nature or in laboratory settings. However, theoretical work suggests the possibility of an “island of stability” around atomic number 164, where superheavy elements may be less prone to radioactive decay and could exist for a certain period of time.

Measurements have indicated that asteroid 33 Polyhymnia has a density of approximately 75.28 grams per cubic centimeter, classified as a potential compact ultradense object (CUDO). The researchers state that their goal was to determine whether extreme mass densities could be achieved without invoking strange or dark matter. Through their exploration, they concluded that both standard nuclei and alpha matter could potentially explain the density observed in CUDOs like asteroid 33 Polyhymnia.

This study opens up new possibilities for understanding the composition and formation of asteroids, as well as shedding light on the existence of superheavy elements. Further research will be necessary to confirm the presence of new elements in asteroid 33 Polyhymnia and to gain insights into the fundamental properties of these elements.

منابع:

• The European Physical Journal Plus

• Science Alert

By گابریل بوتا

پست مرتبط

علم

فضاپیمای روان ناسا ماموریتی به سمت سیارک پوشیده از فلز را آغاز کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا
علم

ماموریت Chandrayaan-4: کاوش در قطب جنوب قمری

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا
علم

ماموریت Mangalyaan-2: دومین ماموریت هند به مریخ

اکتبر 14، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

فضاپیمای روان ناسا ماموریتی به سمت سیارک پوشیده از فلز را آغاز کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

ماموریت Chandrayaan-4: کاوش در قطب جنوب قمری

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

ماموریت Mangalyaan-2: دومین ماموریت هند به مریخ

اکتبر 14، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

خورشید گرفتگی حلقوی: یک پدیده نادر قابل مشاهده در آمریکا

اکتبر 14، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات