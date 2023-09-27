زندگی شهری

خوشه کهکشان عظیم ال گوردو نظریه های استاندارد کیهان شناسی را به چالش می کشد

Byرابرت اندرو

سپتامبر 27، 2023
The astrophysics community is touting a paradigm shift in our understanding of the universe after the discovery of a massive galaxy cluster called El Gordo. According to a group of researchers from the UK and Germany, El Gordo’s existence is incompatible with standard theories of cosmology and may require a new model of gravity.

In standard cosmology, galactic clusters form at the intersections of dark matter filaments within the cosmic web. It is expected that these clusters should grow at a similar rate as matter falls into the nodes. However, El Gordo is exceptionally massive for its age, raising questions about its formation process. Recent observations using the Hubble Space Telescope and simulations conducted by the researchers suggest that El Gordo’s morphology, temperature, and X-ray luminosity can only be explained if two smaller clusters collided at an unusually high velocity.

This finding challenges the role of dark matter in the standard cosmological model known as ΛCDM or LCDM. Dark matter is a mysterious substance that is thought to make up a significant portion of the total matter in the universe. However, the simulations indicate that the collision velocity required for El Gordo cannot be explained by gravitational models of dark matter. This discrepancy raises doubts about the validity of LCDM.

The researchers argue for an alternative theory of gravity known as Modified Newtonian Dynamics, or MOND, which does not rely on the existence of dark matter. They believe that El Gordo and other clusters that exhibit tensions with LCDM provide evidence that dark matter is a fantasy. However, some scientists maintain that the anomalies observed in these clusters can be explained by systematic errors or different interpretations of data.

This ongoing debate calls for a more collaborative approach between observational astronomers and theoretical physicists. It emphasizes the importance of combining data collection, analysis, and interpretation to develop a more comprehensive understanding of the universe.

In conclusion, El Gordo’s massive size challenges the current understanding of cosmology and raises significant questions about the role of dark matter. Whether this discovery will lead to a paradigm shift in our understanding of the universe remains to be seen. Nevertheless, it highlights the ongoing pursuit of knowledge and the constant questioning of established theories in the field of astrophysics.

