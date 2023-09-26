زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

یخ دریای قطب جنوب به رکورد کم حداکثری رسیده است

Byرابرت اندرو

سپتامبر 26، 2023
یخ دریای قطب جنوب به رکورد کم حداکثری رسیده است

According to new analysis by the US National Snow & Ice Data Center (NSIDC), Antarctic sea ice cover has reached its lowest maximum extent since records began in 1979. The measurement, which occurred on September 10th, reached a maximum cover of 16.96 million square kilometers, approximately 13 days earlier than the median date from 1981-2010.

This new measurement is more than one million square kilometers below the previous record low set in 1986, and 1.75 million square kilometers below the average maximum extent from 1981-2010. The NSIDC believes that this record low could be the start of a long-term trend of decline for Antarctic sea ice.

The concern is that as oceans warm globally, warm water could continue to mix in the Southern Ocean polar layer, further contributing to the decline of sea ice. Climate scientists specializing in sea ice, such as Cecilia Bitz from the University of Washington, suggest that the unprecedented climate change we are witnessing cannot be explained by natural variability.

This recent finding from the NSIDC adds to a series of concerning updates on the state of Antarctica’s ice. In a study published in September 2022, researchers warned that exceeding 1.5°C of global warming could trigger multiple climate tipping points, including the collapse of the West Antarctic ice sheet. The World Meteorological Organization also reported that temperatures in Antarctica have increased by almost 3°C over the past 50 years, leading to accelerated glacier retreat.

The melting of Antarctic ice sheets has already contributed 4mm to global sea level rise between 1992 and 2011. As the melting continues, it could contribute up to one meter of sea level rise by the end of the century. In addition to rising sea levels, the melting of sea ice in Antarctica is impacting biodiversity, with species like emperor penguins facing the risk of extinction due to loss of their breeding habitats.

With these alarming trends, scientists are emphasizing the urgent need for global action to mitigate climate change and protect the fragile ecosystems of Antarctica.

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

پیشرفتی در تحقیقات گونه های منقرض شده: RNA چند قرنی که از نمونه ببر تاسمانی توالی یابی شده است

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

سیارک 2023 SF6: برخورد نزدیک با زمین

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

هدف مرکز پیشگامانه در دانشگاه کلرادو بولدر بهبود پیش بینی آب و هوای فضا

سپتامبر 27، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

پیشرفتی در تحقیقات گونه های منقرض شده: RNA چند قرنی که از نمونه ببر تاسمانی توالی یابی شده است

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

سیارک 2023 SF6: برخورد نزدیک با زمین

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

هدف مرکز پیشگامانه در دانشگاه کلرادو بولدر بهبود پیش بینی آب و هوای فضا

سپتامبر 27، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

درگیری عصب شناسان بر سر نظریه اطلاعات یکپارچه

سپتامبر 27، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات