زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

یخ دریای قطب جنوب به رکورد پایین رسید که نشان دهنده بدتر شدن تغییرات آب و هوایی است

Byگابریل بوتا

سپتامبر 26، 2023
A preliminary analysis of US satellite data shows that the sea ice surrounding Antarctica has reached a record low surface area during the winter months. Scientists are concerned that this trend is an indication of worsening climate change at the southern pole.

According to NASA and the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), the Antarctic sea ice only reached a maximum size of 16.96 million square kilometers (6.55 million square miles) by September 10, making it the lowest sea ice maximum in the recorded history from 1979 to 2023. At one point this year, the sea ice had dropped to 1.03 million square kilometers, smaller than the previous record low and roughly the size of Texas and California combined.

In contrast, the Arctic region has experienced a rapid deterioration of sea ice over the past decade due to climate change. It has been less certain how warming temperatures are impacting the sea ice near the South Pole. However, the recent unprecedented low sea ice extent around Antarctica has scientists concerned that climate change is finally making its mark on this region.

The NSIDC points out that since August 2016, there has been a sharp downturn in the Antarctic sea ice extent trend. While the exact cause of this shift is still debated among scientists, it is now believed to be linked to warming in the uppermost layer of the ocean. There is concern that this decline may mark the beginning of a long-term trend for Antarctic sea ice as global oceans continue to warm.

Meanwhile, in the Arctic, where summer is ending, sea ice reached a low of 4.23 million square kilometers, making it the sixth lowest minimum in 45 years of recordkeeping. Scientists have also observed lower levels of ice in the Northwest Passage, a sea route that connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, indicating increased ice melt in the region.

While these findings are preliminary, a full analysis of the data will be released in early October. It is crucial to monitor and understand changes in sea ice extent as it plays a significant role in regulating the Earth’s climate and impacts various ecosystems.

منابع:
– مرکز ملی داده برف و یخ (NSIDC)
– NASA Earth

