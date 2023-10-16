زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

برخورد آینده آندرومدا و کهکشان راه شیری

Byویکی استاوروپولو

اکتبر 16، 2023
برخورد آینده آندرومدا و کهکشان راه شیری

Scientists predict that a dramatic event is set to unfold in the distant future: a head-on collision between the Andromeda Galaxy (M31) and our own Milky Way. Astronomers have observed that Andromeda, the nearest large galaxy to us, is moving towards our galaxy due to their mutual gravitational pull. While this merger won’t occur for another 4 billion years, such galactic collisions are common in the universe.

Through simulations, researchers have gained insight into what this collision will look like from Earth. Contrary to popular belief, catastrophic collisions between stars are relatively rare in these types of events. Instead, the primary form of interaction is gravitational. As the galaxies merge, streams of stars will be flung outward, resulting in the creation of tidal tails and bridges. The spiral structures of both galaxies will gradually disappear, leaving behind a new elliptical supergalaxy referred to as “Milkomeda” by scientists.

The collision between Andromeda and the Milky Way will have a profound impact on the view of the night sky for any future skygazers left on Earth. The skies will be distorted beyond recognition, with the formation of new emission nebulae and open clusters filling our line of sight. The collision will also trigger a wave of intense star formation, illuminating the skies with new wonders.

For more detailed information on “Milkomeda” and its implications for astronomy enthusiasts, refer to Avi Loeb and Thomas Cox’s story from the June 2008 issue of Astronomy magazine.

منابع:
– NASA, ESA, Z. Levay and R. van der Marel (STScI), T. Hallas, and A. Mellinger (Photoillustration)

By ویکی استاوروپولو

پست مرتبط

علم

مطالعه نشان می دهد غول های گازی رایج تر از آنچه قبلا تصور می شد

اکتبر 17، 2023 گابریل بوتا
علم

قوی ترین مریخ لرزه ثبت شده توسط نیروهای تکتونیکی، نه برخورد سیارک ها

اکتبر 17، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

ستاره شناسان کریستال های کوچک کوارتز را در جو سیاره فراخورشیدی WASP-17b کشف کردند.

اکتبر 17، 2023 مامفو برشا

دلتنگ شدی

علم

مطالعه نشان می دهد غول های گازی رایج تر از آنچه قبلا تصور می شد

اکتبر 17، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

قوی ترین مریخ لرزه ثبت شده توسط نیروهای تکتونیکی، نه برخورد سیارک ها

اکتبر 17، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

ستاره شناسان کریستال های کوچک کوارتز را در جو سیاره فراخورشیدی WASP-17b کشف کردند.

اکتبر 17، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

تحقیقات جدید نشان می‌دهد که صید نهنگ اکثر نهنگ‌های باله باله شرق اقیانوس آرام شمالی را در قرن بیستم از بین برد.

اکتبر 17، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات