فسیل های جدید بینش هایی را در مورد استعمار زمین توسط سیانوباکتری ها آشکار می کند

Detailed 3D reconstructions of fossils discovered in Scotland are shedding light on how microbial life impacted early terrestrial ecosystems. The fossils belong to a species of cyanobacteria called Langiella scourfieldii, which thrived among early land plants over 400 million years ago in the Early Devonian period. According to a study published in iScience, these fossils are the oldest known example of the Hapalosiphonaceae family of cyanobacteria to have colonized land.

Cyanobacteria, a group of ancient microorganisms, played a crucial role in shaping life on Earth. They are well-documented in marine rocks, but understanding their colonization of land is still a topic of study. Cyanobacteria are found in various environments, including oceans, freshwater, damp soil, and even Antarctic rocks. They engage in photosynthesis, similar to plants, and are known for their extensive blooms that turn water surfaces blue-green.

In the Early Devonian, cyanobacteria fulfilled the same ecological functions as they do today. They were important for photosynthesis and served as a food source for other organisms. These microorganisms likely originated in freshwater environments and began colonizing land early in their history, potentially competing with early plants for space.

The discovery of Langiella scourfieldii fossils was made possible by modern 3D microscopes. These fossils, along with those found in 1959, were confirmed to be of the same species. The presence of “true branching” in these fossils, a characteristic growth pattern of cyanobacteria, confirmed their presence in the Early Devonian ecosystem.

The Early Devonian landscape in Aberdeenshire, where the fossils were found, would have looked vastly different from today. Scotland was situated close to the Equator, experiencing a tropical to sub-tropical climate. The Rhynie Chert, the fossil site, consisted of sandy flatland with shallow pools of freshwater to brackish water. Volcanic activity and hot springs made the area similar to modern-day Yellowstone National Park. The biodiversity in this period primarily centered around moist rocks near water pools, covered with microbial mats consisting of bacteria, algae, and fungi.

This research expands our understanding of how cyanobacteria colonized land and sheds light on the interactions between microbial life and early terrestrial ecosystems.

منابع:

– iScience: [Link]

– The Natural History Museum: [Link]