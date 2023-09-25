زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

مطالعه جدید پیشرفت بالقوه ای را در کاهش از دست دادن استخوان در فضا نشان می دهد

Byویکی استاوروپولو

سپتامبر 25، 2023
مطالعه جدید پیشرفت بالقوه ای را در کاهش از دست دادن استخوان در فضا نشان می دهد

A team of scientists may have discovered a groundbreaking method to combat the detrimental effects of bone loss during space travel. In a recent study published in the journal Microgravity, researchers successfully promoted bone growth in mice living aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for up to nine weeks. This experimental treatment, which involved a combination of a molecule called NELL-like molecule-1 (NELL-1) and bisphosphonate drugs, showed no apparent adverse effects.

During space travel, the microgravity environment can lead to significant bone loss due to the absence of regular mechanical stress that bones need to remain healthy. The body’s production of bone-building cells slows down, resulting in progressive bone loss. Astronauts can lose up to 1% of their bone mass every month spent in space, and recovery can take years once back on Earth.

To combat this issue, the researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and the Forsyth Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts developed a modified version of NELL-1 to prolong its effect in the body. They combined it with bisphosphonate drugs, which are already used to prevent bone loss, to better target bone tissue and minimize side effects.

The team conducted experiments on both space-bound and ground-dwelling mice, comparing them to control groups. The results showed significant bone growth in all treated mice without any apparent negative health effects. However, further research is needed to validate the long-term safety and effectiveness of this treatment.

This breakthrough has promising implications for the future of space exploration, potentially enabling extended stays in microgravity. Additionally, the researchers believe this treatment could have practical applications in preventing musculoskeletal deterioration and treating conditions such as severe osteoporosis on Earth.

As the team continues to analyze the data collected from the mice that returned to Earth, they are optimistic about the potential of their research in revolutionizing space travel and improving bone health.

منابع:
– Study: “Microgravity” – Journal
– University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

By ویکی استاوروپولو

پست مرتبط

علم

پیشرفتی در تحقیقات گونه های منقرض شده: RNA چند قرنی که از نمونه ببر تاسمانی توالی یابی شده است

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

سیارک 2023 SF6: برخورد نزدیک با زمین

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

هدف مرکز پیشگامانه در دانشگاه کلرادو بولدر بهبود پیش بینی آب و هوای فضا

سپتامبر 27، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

پیشرفتی در تحقیقات گونه های منقرض شده: RNA چند قرنی که از نمونه ببر تاسمانی توالی یابی شده است

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

سیارک 2023 SF6: برخورد نزدیک با زمین

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

هدف مرکز پیشگامانه در دانشگاه کلرادو بولدر بهبود پیش بینی آب و هوای فضا

سپتامبر 27، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

درگیری عصب شناسان بر سر نظریه اطلاعات یکپارچه

سپتامبر 27، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات