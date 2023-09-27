زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

برای مشاهده خورشید گرفتگی حلقوی در ماه اکتبر آماده شوید

Byرابرت اندرو

سپتامبر 27، 2023
برای مشاهده خورشید گرفتگی حلقوی در ماه اکتبر آماده شوید

Next month, an exciting celestial event will take place as the moon will pass between Earth and the sun, giving us a magnificent solar eclipse. For some lucky observers, this will be an annular solar eclipse, where the moon appears smaller in the sky and forms a black circle against the sun.

The annular eclipse on October 14th will be visible in parts of Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. The eclipse will commence in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and will conclude in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT. Those outside this path will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse.

It is important to note that observing the eclipse directly with the naked eye, sunglasses, binoculars, or telescopes can be harmful to your eyes. To ensure safe viewing, NASA recommends using protective solar viewing glasses or handheld solar viewers. Alternatively, you can use indirect methods like a pinhole projector to witness this spectacular event.

The path of the annular eclipse will not only cross several states in the United States but will also extend into Mexico, as well as other parts of Central and South America.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to witness a celestial wonder! Make sure to prepare your eclipse glasses and other necessary viewing equipment to safely enjoy the annular solar eclipse in October.

منابع:

– Tatan Syuflana/AP

- ناسا

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

ابزار علمی ماژول Chandrayaan-3 داده های کافی را برای مطالعه سیاره فراخورشیدی آینده ارسال می کند

سپتامبر 28، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

چاندرایان-3: امید برای Vikram Lander و Pragyan Rover محو می شود

سپتامبر 28، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

مشاهدات JWST نشان می دهد که آلودگی ستاره ای با اندازه گیری های سیاره فراخورشیدی TRAPPIST-1b تداخل دارد

سپتامبر 28، 2023 گابریل بوتا

دلتنگ شدی

علم

ابزار علمی ماژول Chandrayaan-3 داده های کافی را برای مطالعه سیاره فراخورشیدی آینده ارسال می کند

سپتامبر 28، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

چاندرایان-3: امید برای Vikram Lander و Pragyan Rover محو می شود

سپتامبر 28، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

مشاهدات JWST نشان می دهد که آلودگی ستاره ای با اندازه گیری های سیاره فراخورشیدی TRAPPIST-1b تداخل دارد

سپتامبر 28، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

تماس نزدیک دیگر: سیارک 2023 SW6 به زمین نزدیک می شود

سپتامبر 28، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات