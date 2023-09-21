AlphaMissense: یک مدل جدید هوش مصنوعی برای پیش بینی انواع Missense

Researchers have developed a groundbreaking AI model called AlphaMissense, which accurately predicts and characterizes the pathogenicity of human proteome-wide missense variants at the single amino acid substitution level. This model is an adaptation of the highly accurate protein structuring model, AlphaFold (AF), with additional architectural modifications.

Missense variants are genetic changes that affect proteins by altering the amino acid sequence. While only a small percentage of these variants have been classified as pathogenic or benign, accurately predicting their functions is crucial for understanding diseases and developing targeted therapies. However, existing predictive models have limitations that hinder their effectiveness in precisely determining the significance of these variants.

AlphaMissense overcomes these challenges by incorporating AlphaFold’s ability to understand multiple sequence alignments (MSAs) and learn evolutionary constraints from related sequences. The model is trained with weak labels, such as benign variants and hypothetical pathogenic variants, to mitigate human curation biases. It outperforms existing models trained on clinical databases and shows significant improvements in predicting pathogenicity within specific disease-associated genes.

One of the noteworthy features of AlphaMissense is its ability to capture differences in the effect of individual variants within evolutionarily constrained domains. The model also takes into account protein structure and amino acid distributions, making predictions consistent with known biological principles.

To validate the accuracy of AlphaMissense, the researchers conducted extensive testing on missense variants from the ClinVar database. The model achieved a high area under the receiver operator curve (auROC) and demonstrated superior performance compared to other models.

The release of AlphaMissense provides invaluable resources for the research community, including missense variant predictions, gene-level pathogenicity predictions, and predictions for all possible missense variants and amino acid substitutions. These resources will facilitate further investigations into the functional significance of missense variants and contribute to advancements in genetic research.

Overall, AlphaMissense represents a significant breakthrough in predicting missense variant effects and has the potential to enhance our understanding of genetic diseases and improve clinical diagnostics and therapies.

