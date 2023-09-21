زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

دانشمندان ISRO برای احیای کاوشگر و مریخ نورد Chandrayaan-3 تلاش می کنند

Byرابرت اندرو

سپتامبر 21، 2023
دانشمندان ISRO برای احیای کاوشگر و مریخ نورد Chandrayaan-3 تلاش می کنند

ISRO scientists are working diligently to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 after a 15-day slumber. The team will attempt to perform a “reboot” of the modules on September 21 and 22 during the lunar dawn. By orienting the solar panels to receive sunlight at dawn and leaving the batteries charged, there is hope that the equipment will come back to life once the sun rises.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath expressed optimism, stating, “We can only hope to see the equipment back to life on September 22.” If successful, the instruments on board Vikram and Pragyan could survive the extreme low temperatures of lunar night and continue collecting data for an additional 14 days.

In the best-case scenario, the lander and rover will be commanded to bring the systems back to life, allowing the rover to resume movement on the lunar surface and the equipment on the lander to collect data once again.

This effort is seen as an opportunity to extend the mission’s success further and gather more valuable information from the lunar surface. The scientists at ISRO are working tirelessly to ensure the revival of the instruments, which could significantly contribute to our understanding of the moon.

منابع:
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath
– ISRO officials

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

میلیون ها نفر در قاره آمریکا شاهد خورشید گرفتگی حلقوی تماشایی هستند

سپتامبر 23، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

فضاپیمای OSIRIS-REx ناسا کپسول نمونه سیارکی را برای فرود در صحرای یوتا آزاد می کند

سپتامبر 23، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

ریشه‌های اقدام هدفمند: بینش‌هایی از تحقیقات نوزادان

سپتامبر 23، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

میلیون ها نفر در قاره آمریکا شاهد خورشید گرفتگی حلقوی تماشایی هستند

سپتامبر 23، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

فضاپیمای OSIRIS-REx ناسا کپسول نمونه سیارکی را برای فرود در صحرای یوتا آزاد می کند

سپتامبر 23، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

ریشه‌های اقدام هدفمند: بینش‌هایی از تحقیقات نوزادان

سپتامبر 23، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

ماموریت OSIRIS-REx: بازگرداندن نمونه های سنگ بیگانه به زمین

سپتامبر 23، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات