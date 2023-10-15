اولین ابرنواختر تایید شده و مشترک با استفاده از هوش مصنوعی شناسایی شد

Astrophysicists have reached a significant milestone in their exploration of the universe by using artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and confirm the first supernova, classified and shared with the astronomical community. Traditionally, the search for supernovae involves a combination of robotic telescopes and human analysis. However, a new AI tool called BTSbot has proven capable of removing humans from the entire search and discovery process.

Supernovae occur when a star has reached the end of its life and explodes, emitting a brilliant burst of light. The BTSbot system confirms the presence of a supernova by collecting and assessing its spectrum, which reveals the elements present in the explosion.

BTSbot is a machine-learning algorithm that was trained using over 1.4 million historical images from 16,000 astronomical sources. By automating the search for new supernovae, the AI system eliminates the possibility of human errors and frees up astronomers to analyze the observations and develop new hypotheses related to the cosmic explosions.

The successful utilization of BTSbot represents a significant step forward in the field of astrophysics. It allows for the isolation of specific subtypes of stellar explosions, providing researchers with more time to analyze their observations and gain insights into the life cycles of stars and the origin of elements created by supernovae, such as carbon, iron, and gold.

To test the efficiency of BTSbot, astronomers examined a newly discovered supernova candidate named SN2023tyk. Initially detected by the robotic observatory ZTF on October 3, 2023, BTSbot analyzed the data in real time and confirmed the supernova on October 5, 2023. The robotic telescope SED Machine then obtained the source’s spectrum, which was subsequently sent to Caltech’s SNIascore for further analysis. After confirming that SN2023tyk was a Type Ia supernova (the explosion of a white dwarf in a binary star system), the automated system shared the discovery with the astronomical community on October 7, 2023.

This groundbreaking achievement, led by Northwestern University, demonstrates the potential of AI in revolutionizing the field of astrophysics and expanding our understanding of the cosmos.

