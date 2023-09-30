زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

Indian Spacecraft Aditya-L1 Successfully Escapes Earth’s Sphere of Influence

Byویکی استاوروپولو

سپتامبر 30، 2023
Indian Spacecraft Aditya-L1 Successfully Escapes Earth’s Sphere of Influence

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a significant milestone in space exploration. Its Aditya-L1 spacecraft has successfully journeyed beyond 9.2 lakh kilometers from Earth, effectively escaping our planet’s sphere of influence. This marks the second time that ISRO has managed to send a spacecraft outside Earth’s sphere of influence, with the Mars Orbiter Mission being the first.

The Aditya-L1 mission, launched on September 2, 2023, aboard the PSLV-C57 rocket, is India’s first dedicated solar observatory-class mission. The spacecraft carries seven different payloads designed to study various aspects of the Sun. Four of these payloads will observe the Sun’s light, while the remaining three will measure in-situ parameters of plasma and magnetic fields.

Once Aditya-L1 reaches the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1), it will be placed in a halo orbit, maintaining a constant relative position to the Sun. This strategic positioning will allow the spacecraft to continuously observe the Sun throughout its five-year mission duration, providing crucial solar insights and contributing significantly to our understanding of solar physics and heliophysics.

The data collected by the spacecraft’s payloads will provide scientists with valuable insights into the behavior of particles surrounding Earth, the origin and acceleration of solar wind, and space weather phenomena. This information will not only enhance our understanding of the Sun but also contribute to advancements in space weather forecasting, which is vital for protecting satellites and astronauts.

In conclusion, the successful journey of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft beyond Earth’s sphere of influence is a remarkable achievement for ISRO. It paves the way for a deeper understanding of the Sun and its impact on Earth, while also showcasing India’s growing prowess in space exploration.

تعاریف:
– Aditya-L1: India’s first dedicated solar observatory-class mission.
- ISRO: سازمان تحقیقات فضایی هند.
– Lagrange Point 1 (L1): A strategic location approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, where the Aditya-L1 spacecraft is headed.
– PSLV-C57: The rocket used to launch the Aditya-L1 spacecraft.

منابع:
- سازمان تحقیقات فضایی هند (ISRO)

By ویکی استاوروپولو

پست مرتبط

علم

تنش خشکی باعث تغییر در عملکرد خاک جنگل های بارانی می شود

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

بیوسنسور پیشرفته مبتنی بر پروتئین برای شناسایی مین های زمینی و مهمات منفجر نشده مبتنی بر TNT توسعه یافته است.

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

مریخ نورد Perseverance ناسا شیطان گرد و غبار مریخی را در دهانه Jezero شکار کرد

اکتبر 3، 2023 رابرت اندرو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

تنش خشکی باعث تغییر در عملکرد خاک جنگل های بارانی می شود

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

بیوسنسور پیشرفته مبتنی بر پروتئین برای شناسایی مین های زمینی و مهمات منفجر نشده مبتنی بر TNT توسعه یافته است.

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

مریخ نورد Perseverance ناسا شیطان گرد و غبار مریخی را در دهانه Jezero شکار کرد

اکتبر 3، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

سیارک 2008 QY: جزئیات و پیامدهای بالقوه

اکتبر 3، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات