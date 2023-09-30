زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

India’s Solar Mission Aditya L1 Navigates Towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1

Byرابرت اندرو

سپتامبر 30، 2023
India’s Solar Mission Aditya L1 Navigates Towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1

India’s solar mission Aditya L1 has surpassed a significant milestone, traveling over 9.2 lakh kilometers from Earth and escaping the Earth’s sphere of influence. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the spacecraft is now on its way towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1).

ISRO expressed their excitement, stating that this is the second time they have sent a spacecraft beyond the Earth’s sphere of influence, with the first being the Mars Orbiter Mission. The Aditya L1 spacecraft underwent a vital maneuver on September 19, marking the beginning of its 110-day trajectory to its destination around the L1 Lagrange point.

Aditya-L1 is a groundbreaking Indian space-based observatory designed to study the Sun from a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1, located approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. The observatory will focus on studying the outer atmosphere of the Sun, providing valuable insights into its behavior.

It is important to note that the Aditya-L1 spacecraft will not land on the Sun or approach it any closer. Instead, it will orbit around the L1 point, which is a balanced gravitational location between the Earth and the Sun. This unique positioning allows Aditya-L1 to observe and collect data on the Sun’s outer atmosphere without jeopardizing the safety of the spacecraft.

Since its launch from Sriharikota, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft has undergone four Earth-bound maneuvers, gaining the necessary velocity for its journey to L1. Following its 110-day trajectory, the spacecraft will be injected into an orbit around L1 through a maneuver.

This incredible mission represents a significant achievement for ISRO and India’s space program. By studying the Sun’s outer atmosphere, Aditya-L1 will contribute to our understanding of solar activity and its impact on Earth. It is a testament to India’s commitment to scientific exploration and discovery in the field of space research.

منابع:
- سازمان تحقیقات فضایی هند (ISRO)
– Hindustan Times (HT)

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

محققان دانشگاه سیدنی به عضویت انجمن سلطنتی NSW منصوب شدند

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

تنش خشکی باعث تغییر در عملکرد خاک جنگل های بارانی می شود

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

بیوسنسور پیشرفته مبتنی بر پروتئین برای شناسایی مین های زمینی و مهمات منفجر نشده مبتنی بر TNT توسعه یافته است.

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

محققان دانشگاه سیدنی به عضویت انجمن سلطنتی NSW منصوب شدند

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

تنش خشکی باعث تغییر در عملکرد خاک جنگل های بارانی می شود

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

بیوسنسور پیشرفته مبتنی بر پروتئین برای شناسایی مین های زمینی و مهمات منفجر نشده مبتنی بر TNT توسعه یافته است.

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

مریخ نورد Perseverance ناسا شیطان گرد و غبار مریخی را در دهانه Jezero شکار کرد

اکتبر 3، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات