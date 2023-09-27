زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

چاپ اجسام فلزی در مقیاس نانو با استفاده از تکنیک جدید ساخت افزودنی

Byویکی استاوروپولو

سپتامبر 27، 2023
چاپ اجسام فلزی در مقیاس نانو با استفاده از تکنیک جدید ساخت افزودنی

Scientists at Caltech have developed a new additive manufacturing (AM) technique for printing metal objects at the nanoscale. The hydrogel infusion-based technique allows printing objects as small as 150 nanometers, comparable to the size of a flu virus. The process involves creating a photosensitive hydrogel “cocktail” that is selectively hardened using a laser to form a 3D scaffold. The scaffold is then infused with a nickel-ion-containing solution, baked to burn off the hydrogel, and chemically treated to remove oxygen atoms, resulting in metal objects with intricate nanoscale structures.

What makes these nanoscale metal objects unique is the presence of defects and irregularities in their microstructure. Normally, such flaws would weaken a metal part at a larger scale. However, in the case of these nanoscale objects, the defects actually strengthen them. The presence of flaws prevents failure from propagating from one grain boundary to another, distributing the distortion more uniformly throughout the material and preventing sudden failure.

This new technique opens up possibilities for creating a wide range of useful components at the nanoscale, including catalysts, storage electrodes, and essential parts for sensors, microrobots, and heat exchangers. It is one of the first demonstrations of 3D printing of metal structures at the nanoscale.

The study was conducted by Caltech researchers Wenxin Zhang, Zhi Li, Ruoqi Dang, and Julia R. Greer, and the findings were published in the journal Nano Letters.

منبع:
– Wenxin Zhang, Zhi Li, Ruoqi Dang, et al. Creating many useful components, such as catalysts for hydrogen, storage electrodes for carbon-free ammonia and other chemicals, and essential parts of devices such as sensors, microrobots, and heat exchangers. Nano Letters. DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.3c02309

By ویکی استاوروپولو

پست مرتبط

علم

ابزار علمی ماژول Chandrayaan-3 داده های کافی را برای مطالعه سیاره فراخورشیدی آینده ارسال می کند

سپتامبر 28، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

چاندرایان-3: امید برای Vikram Lander و Pragyan Rover محو می شود

سپتامبر 28، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

مشاهدات JWST نشان می دهد که آلودگی ستاره ای با اندازه گیری های سیاره فراخورشیدی TRAPPIST-1b تداخل دارد

سپتامبر 28، 2023 گابریل بوتا

دلتنگ شدی

علم

ابزار علمی ماژول Chandrayaan-3 داده های کافی را برای مطالعه سیاره فراخورشیدی آینده ارسال می کند

سپتامبر 28، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

چاندرایان-3: امید برای Vikram Lander و Pragyan Rover محو می شود

سپتامبر 28، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

مشاهدات JWST نشان می دهد که آلودگی ستاره ای با اندازه گیری های سیاره فراخورشیدی TRAPPIST-1b تداخل دارد

سپتامبر 28، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

تماس نزدیک دیگر: سیارک 2023 SW6 به زمین نزدیک می شود

سپتامبر 28، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات