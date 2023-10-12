زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

DNA باستانی مگس های میوه

Byگابریل بوتا

اکتبر 12، 2023
DNA باستانی مگس های میوه

Researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Lund University have conducted a study analyzing the DNA of fruit flies from museum collections dating back 200 years. These fruit flies, known scientifically as Drosophila melanogaster, have been a key animal for genetic research for over a century. The flies were collected by naturalists in Europe between the early 1800s and the 1930s. The researchers were able to extract and analyze the DNA of these ancient flies, revealing new insights into their evolution.

The study found that the flies collected in the early 1800s were more genetically similar to present-day flies than those collected in the 1930s. This is likely due to the older flies being among the first arrivals in the region, leading to genetic drift and greater variation in the population. However, as time went on and the flies interbred with flies from other parts of Europe, their genetic uniqueness decreased.

The researchers also identified a handful of genes that showed signs of evolutionary pressure. One gene, Cyp6g1, was found to make the flies more resistant to the pesticide DDT, which was introduced in the 1940s. Another gene, Ahcy, played a role in the flies’ adaptation to cooler temperatures and shorter days in high-latitude environments.

The study demonstrates the value of museum collections for genetic research, as well as the importance of studying ancient DNA to understand the evolution of species. The fruit fly, with its short lifespan of 50 days, provides a unique opportunity to study the genetic changes that have occurred over thousands of generations.

منابع:
- دانشگاه ویسکانسین-مدیسون
– Lund University

By گابریل بوتا

پست مرتبط

علم

فضاپیمای روان ناسا ماموریتی به سمت سیارک پوشیده از فلز را آغاز کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا
علم

ماموریت Chandrayaan-4: کاوش در قطب جنوب قمری

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا
علم

ماموریت Mangalyaan-2: دومین ماموریت هند به مریخ

اکتبر 14، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

فضاپیمای روان ناسا ماموریتی به سمت سیارک پوشیده از فلز را آغاز کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

ماموریت Chandrayaan-4: کاوش در قطب جنوب قمری

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

ماموریت Mangalyaan-2: دومین ماموریت هند به مریخ

اکتبر 14، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

خورشید گرفتگی حلقوی: یک پدیده نادر قابل مشاهده در آمریکا

اکتبر 14، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات