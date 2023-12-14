New Study Suggests Neanderthal DNA Plays a Role in Morning Lark Behavior

A recent study has found that individuals who are early risers may owe their habit to their ancient Neanderthal ancestors. Researchers have discovered that Neanderthal DNA, which remains in the genomes of many modern humans, may contribute to the tendency of some people to be “morning larks,” individuals who are more comfortable waking up and going to bed earlier than others.

While most Neanderthal genes acquired by modern humans through interbreeding have been eliminated through evolution, a small fraction still remains. Researchers believe that these genes aided early modern humans in adapting to their new environment when they migrated from Africa to Eurasia.

Scientists from the University of California in San Francisco analyzed the DNA from both modern humans and Neanderthals, specifically focusing on genes that regulate human circadian rhythms, or body clocks. They discovered that these genes tended to enhance the propensity to be a morning person.

To verify their findings, the researchers turned to the UK Biobank, a database containing genetic and lifestyle information for over 500,000 individuals. The study confirmed that many people carried these genetic variants associated with being an early riser, supporting the connection between Neanderthal genes and morning lark behavior.

However, it is important to note that being a morning person is not solely determined by Neanderthal genes. There are numerous other genetic, environmental, and cultural influences that affect an individual’s sleep patterns. Overall, the impact of Neanderthal genes on morning lark behavior is relatively minor.

The study’s lead researcher, John Capra, speculates that these Neanderthal genes were advantageous for early modern humans adapting to life at higher latitudes. Rather than the act of waking up early itself, Capra believes that these genes indicate a faster clock that is better at adjusting to the seasonal variation in light levels typically found in higher latitudes.

This new research sheds light on the genetic factors that contribute to sleep patterns and offers insight into the evolutionary adaptations made by early humans in different environments.