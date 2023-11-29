New Insights into Mars’ Buried Polygonal Terrain

China’s Zhurong rover, the second successful rover to land on Mars, has provided valuable data shedding light on the secrets hidden beneath the Martian surface. Equipped with a ground-penetrating radar system, the rover scanned its landing site in Utopia Planitia and made a fascinating discovery: buried polygonal wedges located at a depth of around 35 meters.

While previous missions have observed polygon-like terrain across Mars, this is the first indication of buried polygon features. The irregular polygonal wedges, ranging from centimeters to tens of meters across, were likely formed during the Late Hesperian–Early Amazonian epochs on Mars, approximately 3.7 to 2.9 billion years ago.

Scientists initially believed these buried polygons resulted from freeze-thaw cycles during Mars’ ancient wet environment. However, volcanic origins from cooling lava flows cannot be ruled out. The subsurface structure of the buried palaeo-polygonal terrain, combined with layers of covering materials, suggests a significant transformation in Mars’ climate and water activity.

The presence of water and ice necessary for the freeze-thaw process may have come from cryogenic suction-induced moisture migration, snowfall, or vapor diffusion for pore ice deposition. These findings support earlier research indicating multiple floods during the same time frame, which created layers beneath the surface of Utopia Planitia.

In addition to expanding our understanding of Mars’ geological history, Zhurong’s ground-penetrating radar surveys have proved essential in examining shallow structures and composition to depths of approximately 100 meters. This complements orbital radar explorations from other missions such as ESA’s Mars Express and China’s Tianwen-1 orbiter.

As researchers continue studying the data accumulated by Zhurong’s exploration, it is expected that further insights into Mars’ ancient climate and geological transformations will emerge — offering a deeper understanding of the Red Planet’s mysterious past.

پرسش و پاسخهای متداول

1. What did the Zhurong rover discover beneath the Martian surface?

Researchers discovered buried polygonal wedges located at a depth of approximately 35 meters. These irregular polygons range in size from centimeters to tens of meters across.

2. When were these buried polygonal features formed?

These buried polygonal features were likely formed during the Late Hesperian–Early Amazonian epochs on Mars, approximately 3.7 to 2.9 billion years ago.

3. What caused the formation of these buried polygons?

The formation of these buried polygons may have resulted from freeze-thaw cycles during Mars’ ancient wet environment or volcanic origins from cooling lava flows.

4. What does the presence of buried polygonal terrain indicate?

The presence of buried polygonal terrain suggests a significant transformation in Mars’ climate and water activity. It signifies a notable palaeoclimatic transformation and climatic upheaval at low-to-mid latitudes.

5. How did the Zhurong rover’s ground-penetrating radar contribute to our understanding of Mars?

The ground-penetrating radar aboard the Zhurong rover provided critical details of shallow structures and composition within approximately 100-meter depths. It complemented orbital radar explorations from other missions and expanded our understanding of Mars’ geological history.