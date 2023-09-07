Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Berriak

WNBAko New York Liberty-k Xbox-ekin lankidetzan aritzen da Starfield-en gaikako kantxan

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Ira 7, 2023
WNBAko New York Liberty-k Xbox-ekin lankidetzan aritzen da Starfield-en gaikako kantxan

The New York Liberty, a professional women’s basketball team in the WNBA, has partnered with Xbox to create a unique Starfield-themed court. In a collaboration between sports and gaming, the court design features Starfield’s distinctive rainbow-like coloring in the key and Starfield logos near the halfway line. The court will be applied at the Barclays Center for the Liberty’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks and the Washington Mystics. This marks the second time the Liberty has teamed up with Xbox for a video game-inspired court, but the first time it is specifically based on a game.

New York Liberty CEO Keia Clarke expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We’re proud to continue our award-winning partnership with Xbox showcasing another first-of-its-kind secondary court and the global launch of Starfield.” Clarke also highlighted the opportunity to reach and engage with new fans while creating synergy between the WNBA and gaming communities. Bethesda Studios, the developer behind Starfield, released the highly anticipated game on September 6 for Xbox Series X/S, PC via Windows, Steam, and Game Pass.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed that Starfield had already surpassed one million concurrent players on its official launch day. This collaboration between the New York Liberty and Xbox not only showcases the intersection of sports and gaming but also aligns with historic milestones for both sides. With the release of Starfield, which is Bethesda Studios’ largest video game in over a decade, and the New York Liberty experiencing their best season in franchise history, the partnership signals an exciting time for both organizations.

Sources:
– Xbox (xbox.com)
– Bethesda Softworks (bethesda.net)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Berriak

Deep Silver eta Starbreeze Studios-ek PAYDAY 3rako trailer eta pantaila-argazki berriak kaleratu dituzte, Pearl eta Joy aurkeztu

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Berriak

Diru mugikorren eragina Ghanako banku gabeko populazioan

Ira 8, 2023
Berriak

Microsoft-ek Copilot Copyright Konpromisoa iragarri du bezeroen kezkak konpontzeko

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Galdu egin zenuen

Berriak

Deep Silver eta Starbreeze Studios-ek PAYDAY 3rako trailer eta pantaila-argazki berriak kaleratu dituzte, Pearl eta Joy aurkeztu

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Berriak

Diru mugikorren eragina Ghanako banku gabeko populazioan

Ira 8, 2023 0 Comments
Teknologia

Starfield-en: gida bat Freestar kolektiboarekin bat egitea

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknologia

Codezerok produktu enblematikoaren beta publikoa abiarazten du, softwarearen garapena bizkortuz

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments