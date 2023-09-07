Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Berriak

Warzone 2 Guru-k SMGentzako gain-potentzia duen eranskina aurkitzen du

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Ira 7, 2023
Warzone 2 Guru-k SMGentzako gain-potentzia duen eranskina aurkitzen du

Stats guru IceManIsaac has uncovered a game-changing attachment for certain SMGs in Warzone 2. The attachment in question is the 9mm Hollow Point rounds, which are available for 9mm SMGs like the Lachmann Sub, BAS-P, and Lachmann Shroud. According to IceManIsaac, the Hollow Point rounds are “incredibly broken” and provide a significant buff to these SMGs.

The Hollow Point rounds have increased Crippling Power, causing enemies to be staggered for a brief moment when shots are landed. IceManIsaac describes this effect as “putting stun grenades in your bullets.” However, using these rounds does come at the cost of bullet velocity, which is an important factor in the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Warzone.

The Lachmann Sub benefits the most from the recent changes, as the FT Mobile Stock was buffed in Season 5 Reloaded to provide players with an increased mobility boost. By combining the deadly Hollow Point ammunition with the mobility stock and a compensator for improved accuracy, players using 9mm SMGs can achieve serious damage output.

It remains to be seen whether the developers will address the overpowered nature of the Hollow Point rounds in a future update. In the meantime, IceManIsaac is recommending that players take advantage of this attachment and incorporate it into their loadouts for maximum effectiveness.

Source: Connor Bennett

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Berriak

Teknologia kuantikoa ulertzea: Interneteko abiaduran eta segurtasunean duen eragina

Ira 8, 2023
Berriak

Starlink sateliteak garraiatzen dituen SpaceX Falcon 9 kohetea abian jarri dute gaur gauean

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Berriak

Erdieroaleen Erradiazioen Detektatzeko Teknologiaren Aurrerapenak aztertzea

Ira 8, 2023

Galdu egin zenuen

Teknologia

Applek Larrialdiko Software eguneratzea igorri du Pegasus Spyware Erasoari aurre egiteko

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Teknologia

TUI Taldeak erreserben % 50 baino gehiago TUI aplikaziora pasatzea du helburu

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Fujianvenator Prodigiusus-en fosilek hegaztien bilakaerari buruzko ikuspegia ematen dute

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Berriak

Teknologia kuantikoa ulertzea: Interneteko abiaduran eta segurtasunean duen eragina

Ira 8, 2023 0 Comments