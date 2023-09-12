Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Berriak

Warbits+: Ireki Beta Izen-ematea orain zuzenean mugikorretarako eta ordenagailurako

ByMampho Brescia

Ira 12, 2023
Warbits+: Ireki Beta Izen-ematea orain zuzenean mugikorretarako eta ordenagailurako

Risky Lab’s Warbits, a beloved take on the classic Advance Wars gameplay, is undergoing a complete rebuild to include modern screen sizes, cross-platform play, community creation support, and various quality of life improvements. The open beta sign-ups for Warbits+ are now available on both Steam and iOS, and will remain open until September 20th.

Warbits+ will be released on PC next month, while the mobile version’s release date has yet to be announced. However, players can wishlist the game on Steam and even download the demo in the meantime. The new release will feature 6 campaign missions, 4 skirmish missions, 4 puzzle missions, a map editor, and support for both local and online multiplayer.

The original Warbits game was highly praised, as demonstrated by its positive postmortem and its recognition as Game of the Week upon its release. The upcoming Warbits+ open beta is highly anticipated, with players eager to experience the improved gameplay on Steam Deck and iPad.

If you haven’t played the original Warbits or Advance Wars, it may be worth checking out reviews to get an idea of the game’s addictive nature and strategic gameplay. To stay updated on the latest news and developments regarding Warbits+, visit the official website.

Sources:
– Warbits website
– Risky Lab Discord server for TestFlight link
– Steam store page for Warbits+ demo and wishlist

(Note: URLs have been removed from the sources for this summary)

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Berriak

BMW M240i xDrive gidatzea: ibilaldi indartsua eta dotorea

Ira 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Berriak

Samsung-ek Android 14 eguneratzea gailu egokiak iragarri ditu

Ira 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Berriak

Nintendo-k azkenean bere abentura propioa ematen dio Princess Peach-i "Princess Peach: Showtime!"

Ira 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Galdu egin zenuen

Teknologia

iPhone 15 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs. Z Flip 5: zehaztapenen, kameraren eta balioen konparaketa

Ira 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Berriak

BMW M240i xDrive gidatzea: ibilaldi indartsua eta dotorea

Ira 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Berriak

Samsung-ek Android 14 eguneratzea gailu egokiak iragarri ditu

Ira 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknologia

Garena Free Fire MAX: Erreklamatu gaur egungo doako elementuetarako trukatzeko kodeak

Ira 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments