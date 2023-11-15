Titan Army-k joko-monitore berriak abiarazten ditu bira batekin

Titan Army, a company known for its gaming monitors, is introducing three new models specifically designed for the US market. While these monitors offer impressive features and performance, they also have a hidden agenda – to save you money during the holiday season. Let’s take a closer look at these exciting additions:

The first two monitors are 1440p displays, with one being a curved 32″ panel and the other a 27″ flat panel with high refresh rates. Both models boast excellent contrast ratios and brightness values, but the real focus lies in the panel type. Panel type plays a crucial role in determining a monitor’s maximum refresh rate, which is essential for smooth gameplay. Titan Army has incorporated “Fast VA” panels into these monitors, combining the advantages of VA technology with an impressive 1ms response time. This means you can enjoy fast-paced gaming without ghosting or smearing effects commonly associated with VA panels.

The third model features a 1080p resolution and is aimed at budget-conscious gamers. Despite its affordability, the monitor still delivers respectable performance with a 100Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth gaming experience.

One of the standout features of Titan Army’s monitors is their warranty. Unlike many manufacturers who offer short warranties, Titan Army provides a generous 3-year warranty for their products. This demonstrates the company’s commitment to producing high-quality gaming monitors that can stand the test of time.

Now, let’s talk about the most exciting part – the savings. Titan Army wants to help you save even more on their new monitors. Below, you’ll find the Amazon links to purchase each model, along with discount codes to get additional savings at checkout.

– P27A2R (MSRP: $299) – [Amazon Link](https://amzn.to/3spGFje) | Discount Code: GAMING27 ($12 off)

– N32SQ Plus (MSRP: $299) – [Amazon Link](https://amzn.to/47ee8fy) | Discount Code: GAMING32 ($12 off)

– P24H2P (MSRP: $129) – [Amazon Link](https://amzn.to/46faMre) | Discount Code: GAMING24 ($10 off)

In the near future, we will be taking a closer look at these monitors, providing a comprehensive review to help you make an informed decision. Stay tuned for more updates!

What panel types are used in Titan Army’s new monitors?

The new monitors from Titan Army feature both VA (Vertical Alignment) and IPS (In-Plane Switching) panels. The VA panels offer a fast 1ms response time, eliminating ghosting and smearing effects, while the IPS panels excel in delivering higher refresh rates.

What is the advantage of having a high refresh rate in a gaming monitor?

A higher refresh rate allows for smoother gameplay, reducing motion blur and providing a more immersive experience. It ensures that the visuals on the screen are updated quickly, resulting in more fluid and responsive gaming.

What warranty does Titan Army offer for their monitors?

Unlike many manufacturers in the market, Titan Army stands behind the quality of their products by providing a 3-year warranty for their gaming monitors. This warranty coverage demonstrates their commitment to customer satisfaction and product longevity.

How can I save money on Titan Army’s new monitors?

You can purchase the new Titan Army monitors on Amazon, and to save even more, you can use the provided discount codes at checkout. Each model has a corresponding discount code, giving you additional savings ranging from $10 to $12.