Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Berriak

AEBetako Gobernuak Huawei Mate 60 Pro-ri buruzko informazioa bilatzen du

ByRobert Andrew

Ira 7, 2023
AEBetako Gobernuak Huawei Mate 60 Pro-ri buruzko informazioa bilatzen du

The United States government is requesting more information about the Huawei Mate 60 Pro, a Chinese smartphone powered by an advanced chip. The device features the new 5G Kirin 9000s processor developed specifically for Huawei. This has raised concerns among industry experts who are unsure how Huawei was able to create the chip given the US restrictions on China’s access to foreign chip technology.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has stated that the US needs more information about the chip’s character and composition to determine if American restrictions on semiconductor exports were bypassed. In 2019, the US government banned software and equipment sales to Huawei and restricted international chipmakers using US-made technology from partnering with Huawei. The inclusion of a custom-built 5G chip would be a significant milestone for Huawei as it continues to face the impact of these restrictions on its device business.

David McQueen, a director at market research firm ABI Research, has commented that the news of Huawei’s chip has generated excitement in China. However, it also raises questions about how Huawei managed to launch the phone with US restrictions in place for the past four years. McQueen further questions how Huawei was able to source all the other components required for a 5G smartphone, such as power amps, switches, and filters.

When Huawei unveiled the Mate 60 Pro, limited information about the chip was provided on its website. The company highlighted improved communication and a more stable network connection but did not detail the specifics of the chip. Consultant firm TechInsights recently conducted an analysis of the Mate 60 Pro and found that the chip’s characteristics are consistent with other Huawei chips, indicating that it may have been developed in-house by Huawei.

Sources:
–CNN

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Berriak

Irudi termikoen teknologiak nola iraultzen ari den Interneteko industria

Ira 8, 2023
Berriak

Ikus ezazu lehen begiratua Jean-Claude Van Damme-ri Johnny Cage-ri eginiko Mortal Kombat 1-en

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Berriak

Zergatik pneumatikoen markek beren barrutiak sinplifikatu behar dituzte

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Galdu egin zenuen

Teknologia

Appleren merkatu-balioak behera egin du Txinako iPhone-ren debekuaren mehatxuaren ondorioz

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Teknologia

The Undercooked Evil Ending Baldur's Gate 3: galdutako aukera

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Teknologia

Pokemon Go A Paldean Adventure Gertaera: zaleen artean arrakasta handia

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologia

Babestu zure burua Beta aplikazioen iruzurretik, ohartarazi du FBIk

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments