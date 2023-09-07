Flexible Sponge-Based Nanogenerator for Energy Harvesting in Land and Water Transportation

Scientists from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) have developed a new nanogenerator that can harvest mechanical energy and waves to protect metal materials in land and water transportation. This technology, known as a Triboelectric Nanogenerator (TENG), transforms mechanical energy into electricity through electrostatic and triboelectrification induction.

The TENG is made of a highly elastic and pressure-resistant sponge, specifically an enhanced Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) sponge. The PDMS sponge is altered with polydopamine and Ti3C2 nanosheets, which significantly increase the output of the nanogenerator by 236%. The polydopamine also extends the lifespan of the Ti3C2. This enhanced PDMS sponge has the ability to withstand hundreds of vehicle passes without damage, making it suitable for use in land and water transportation.

The nanogenerator can be used to track wave grade in simulated wave environments, reflecting the intensity of the waves through its output. To support this functionality, a relative monitor software has been developed.

The researchers experimented with different sacrificial templates for the sponge, and found that K2HPO4 was the most suitable for creating a flexible and strong sponge with a 3D interconnected structure. This sponge not only acts as an energy harvester but also functions as a force sensor.

The study, published in the Advanced Functional Materials journal on August 3rd, 2023, highlights the potential of this new technology for green and environmentally friendly protection of metals in the marine industry and other applications.

Overall, this flexible sponge-based nanogenerator holds promise for efficient energy harvesting and metal protection in various transportation sectors, contributing to low-carbon energy conservation and corrosion prevention.

Aldizkariaren erreferentzia:

Xu, H., et al. (2023) Flexible Sponge-Based Nanogenerator for Energy Harvesting from Land and Water Transportation. Advanced Functional Materials. [source: not provided]