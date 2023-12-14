RTE has unveiled its plans for a star-studded New Year’s Eve TV special, promising a spectacular end to 2023 and a joyful welcome to 2024. The special edition of the iconic Late Late Show, hosted by the charismatic Patrick Kielty, will air for the first time on a Sunday, adding an extra touch of excitement to the evening.

Featuring an impressive lineup of special guests, the show aims to create a truly festive atmosphere as it bids farewell to the year gone by. With surprises, familiar faces, and a heartfelt goodbye to 2023, viewers can expect a memorable evening of entertainment. The details of the production were revealed in the latest RTE Guide, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the show.

However, the New Year’s Eve Late Late Show will face fierce competition from the Graham Norton show, renowned for its annual New Year’s special. With high-profile guests like Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo scheduled to appear on Norton’s show, the battle for viewership is bound to be intense.

Patrick Kielty, known for his charm and wit, will take the stage as the host of the Late Late Show from 10.15pm to 11.45pm. Following his captivating performance, Anna Geary will take over to guide the audience through the countdown to the New Year.

The New Year’s Eve TV spectacular promises to be a night to remember, filled with laughter, music, and unforgettable moments. Whether it’s watching the Late Late Show or tuning into other programs, viewers are spoilt for choice when it comes to quality entertainment as they bid farewell to 2023 and embrace the new year ahead.