Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Berriak

Rockstar Games-ek Steam-eko joko batzuetatik DRM kentzeko software piratatutako pitzadurak erabiltzen omen ditu

ByRobert Andrew

Ira 7, 2023
Rockstar Games-ek Steam-eko joko batzuetatik DRM kentzeko software piratatutako pitzadurak erabiltzen omen ditu

In a surprising turn of events, it has been reported that Rockstar Games, known for their strong stance against game cheats and reverse engineering, has been using pirated software cracks to remove DRM from their own games sold on Steam. This information came to light when GTA content creator Vadim M. shared a video demonstrating how Rockstar incorporated a crack for its Manhunt and Max Payne 2 games on Steam to bypass anti-piracy protections.

Further investigation by game modder/reverse engineer Silent revealed that the game executable for Midnight Club II, which is no longer sold on Steam, also utilized a crack from the infamous Razor 1911 cracking group. The use of these cracks contributed to known issues running Manhunt and Midnight Club II on later versions of Windows.

Silent explained that the reason these games crashed with the cracks in use was due to the fact that Steam’s DRM included code that was not marked correctly. This triggered Data Execution Prevention, causing the games to crash.

Interestingly, the irony was not lost on the Razor 1911 X account, who sarcastically responded to Silent’s tweet by saying, “First rule: Don’t sell warez.”

Razor 1911 was a software cracking group founded in 1985. They were known for creating cracks that allowed users to bypass DRM and piracy protections in games. Additionally, they created demos with computer-generated graphics and music, distributed alongside their game cracks. The group disbanded around 2012 as the gaming industry shifted towards cloud-based distribution and online services.

BleepingComputer reached out to Rockstar Games for a comment on their use of pirated software cracks but did not receive a response. This situation raises questions about the company’s stance on piracy and the measures they are willing to take to protect their games.

Sources:
– Article source: BleepingComputer

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Berriak

Paperik gabe joatea: sinadura elektronikoko software-irtenbide nagusiak lan-eremu eraginkorrago baterako

Ira 8, 2023
Berriak

Nola osatu Night Elf Heritage Quest Linea World of Warcraft-en

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Berriak

Konektibitatearen etorkizuna: 5etik aurrera gailu adimendunen ikerketan egindako 2021 aurrerapen nagusiak

Ira 8, 2023

Galdu egin zenuen

Teknologia

Cruise Robotaxi konpainia gidaririk gabeko ibilgailuen produkzio masiborako arauzko onespena gertu dago

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Teknologia

Australiak bilatzaileak arautuko ditu AI-k sortutako haurren sexu-abusu materiala partekatzea ekiditeko

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknologia

Wordle-ren fenomenoa: aholkuak, aholkuak eta estrategiak

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknologia

Microsoft-en ikuspegia lehiaren kezkak konpontzeko: ikerketei aurrea hartzea eta emakida egitea

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments