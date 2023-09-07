Hiriko Bizitza

Landareek soinuen aurrean sumatu eta erreakzionatu dezaketela, jakin dute zientzialariek

ByMampho Brescia

Ira 7, 2023
Plants have long been thought of as silent and passive organisms, but recent scientific studies have shown that they are more responsive to the world around them than previously believed. Research conducted over the past few decades has revealed that plants can detect and react to sound, even producing their own noises.

Experiments dating back to the 1960s have involved exposing plants to various types of music and sound vibrations. One study discovered that an Asian shrub grew larger leaves when exposed to Buddhist chants, while another found that marigolds and sage plants exposed to traffic noise suffered stunted growth and increased stress compounds. Additionally, research conducted in China has shown that certain frequencies played in acoustically controlled environments can affect seed germination and boost crop yields.

Plants are not only sensitive to external sounds but can also emit their own noises in response to different stresses. Scientists at Tel Aviv University found that several plant species emitted distinct noises when exposed to various stressors. Although these frequencies are not audible to humans, they provide valuable information about the plants’ environment.

Furthermore, recent research conducted by botanist Heidi Appel and entomologist Reginald Cocroft suggests that plants can “hear” the vibrations produced by insects. They discovered that Thale cress plants exposed to recorded caterpillar sounds exhibited higher levels of defensive chemicals, making them less appetizing for the insects to eat. This phenomenon has since been replicated with different plants and caterpillars, suggesting that plants have the ability to recognize and respond to specific threats.

The implications of these findings are not limited to scientific curiosity. Researchers speculate that using sound-based technologies, such as drones with speakers, could be a non-toxic method to warn crops about pests and prepare them for environmental stresses. Additionally, there is evidence to suggest that plants may use sound to locate water sources, enabling them to grow towards moisture even when the surrounding soil is dry.

In conclusion, plants are not passive beings but can actively sense and respond to their surroundings, including sound vibrations. This newfound understanding of plants’ abilities may have practical applications for agriculture and environmental management.

By Mampho Brescia

