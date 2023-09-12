Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Berriak

NFT Gaming Co.-k lehen jokoa abiarazten du, "Space Striker AI"

ByMampho Brescia

Ira 12, 2023
NFT Gaming Co.-k lehen jokoa abiarazten du, "Space Striker AI"

Digital gaming platform The NFT Gaming Co. has announced its entry into the market with the release of its first game, “Space Striker AI,” available on Android and iOS devices. The company aims to bridge the gap between traditional gaming and Web 3 by developing casual games that incorporate novel features such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The CEO of The NFT Gaming Co., Vadim Mats, stated that their goal is to combine conventional digital games with unique in-game elements, including skins, characters, and experiences that can be created and minted as NFTs. By integrating blockchain technology into gaming, the company aims to offer users a new level of ownership and value for their in-game assets.

In addition to “Space Striker AI,” The NFT Gaming Co. has plans to release more games and revenue-generating applications in the near future. The company’s focus on creating innovative gaming experiences that leverage NFTs sets it apart from traditional game developers.

“Space Striker AI” can be downloaded from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The NFT Gaming Co.’s entrance into the market has already received positive attention, with their Nasdaq-traded shares rising over 8% in pre-market activity.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, the integration of NFTs and blockchain technology presents new opportunities for players to engage with games and own unique digital assets. The NFT Gaming Co.’s entrance into the market marks a significant step towards the mainstream adoption of NFTs in gaming.

definizioak:
– Non-fungible tokens (NFTs): Unique digital assets that represent ownership of a specific item or piece of content on the blockchain.
Sources: The NFT Gaming Co. press release, MT Newswires.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Berriak

Bizi ezazu Erreinuaren mundu liluragarria

Ira 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Berriak

Nazioarteko Espazio Estazioak AEB eta Errusiaren arteko lankidetzan jarraitzen du

Ira 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Berriak

Zure bideratzailea bota aurretik berrezartzearen garrantzia

Ira 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Galdu egin zenuen

Teknologia

Gobernuak Apple eta Google-i aholkatu die mailegu-aplikazio seguruak baztertzeko

Ira 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Teknologia

iPhone 15 serieko aurre-eskaerak azkar saltzen dira, itxaronaldia handitzen da

Ira 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologia

"Make in India" iPhone 15 mundu osoan abiaraziko da irailaren 22an

Ira 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologia

Jokatu 550 joko baino gehiago doan Zolaz Cloud Gaming-ekin

Ira 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments